Used 2002 Daewoo Nubira

2002 Daewoo Nubira SE 4dr Sedan
2001 Daewoo Nubira in Sherwood Green
2001 Daewoo Nubira in Pacific Blue Mica
2001 Daewoo Nubira Exterior
2001 Daewoo Nubira in Red Rock Mica
Used 2002 Daewoo Nubira

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Spunky motor, low price.

Daewoo's new owner, General Motors, has no plans for the brand in the U.S. market -- as such, supplies to dealerships have been cut off. Although provisions will be made to honor owners' warranty claims, we'd urge you to steer clear of this situation and check out the Hyundai Elantra instead.

Vehicle overview

Nubira. Sounds like a cloud formation, but it's actually the name of one of the three cars from Daewoo. Nubira means "to go everywhere," and at one time, it was Daewoo's best shot at going anywhere in the fickle American marketplace. Limited U.S. visibility, slow sales, and recently, a total lack of support from the parent company's new owner, General Motors, have put an end to that hope. You see, when GM purchased Daewoo Motor Co. in 2001, the U.S. sales arm, Daewoo Motor America, was not part of the deal. This means that Daewoo dealerships in the U.S. will be running out of supply by the summer of 2002 (Daewoo Motor America should continue to honor current owners' warranty claims until GM sets up a trust fund of sorts). Our advice? Save yourself a headache and shop elsewhere.

For 2002, Daewoo is offering its Nubira sedan and wagon in just one trim level each, rather than two. In the process, some of the Nubira's nicer features -- including antilock brakes, a power moonroof and leather upholstery -- have been eliminated altogether.

Previously, Daewoo used SE and CDX to differentiate between base and uplevel models; now, you can choose between the decently equipped SE sedan and the better-equipped CDX wagon. The sedan comes with a height-adjustable driver seat, six-speaker sound system with cassette player and four-wheel disc brakes. The optional convenience package adds air conditioning, tilt adjustment for the steering wheel, two door-mounted tweeters and power windows, mirrors and locks. A Premium package sets you up with cruise control, a CD/cassette player combo, an alarm system and remote keyless entry.

The CDX wagon comes with all of the sedan's standard equipment, plus air conditioning, power everything, a tilt steering wheel, tweeters, a rear wiper, a roof rack and 19.4 cubic feet of luggage space. The wagon is also eligible for the Premium package.

The sole engine choice for the Nubira is a GM-designed Australian 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 129 horsepower at 5,400 rpm and 136 pound-feet of torque at 4,400 rpm. This sprightly motor meets LEV standards. Mated to the standard five-speed manual transmission, the Nubira's engine can reach 60 mph in less than 10 seconds, but acceleration is accompanied by plenty of engine racket. The optional automatic requires nearly 2 seconds more to reach expressway velocities. Fuel economy is rated at 22/31 with the manual or the automatic.

Overall, the Nubira provides a pleasant ride and decent, if not downright sporty, handling as long as the driver isn't pushing the car for all it's worth. Body roll is kept to a minimum in slower turns, and steering is reasonably responsive, if a bit numb. The factory tires, however, could certainly use upgrading, as could the rather weak brakes.

Surprisingly, there's plenty of room up front for those with longer legs, though rear legroom is severely compromised when the tallest of drivers has the seat moved all the way back in the track. Cabin materials could stand improvement, but at this price, they certainly meet the standard.

The Nubira was Daewoo's best shot at finding a niche in the crowded economy car market, despite the stiff competition in this segment. It's somewhat attractive, reasonably powerful and offers a decent amount of equipment for the money. But given Daewoo Motor America's all-but-certain demise, not to mention the Nubira's mediocre performance and lack of ABS, we would urge you to consider other compacts in this price range -- our top choice would be the Hyundai Elantra.

2002 Highlights

Daewoo trims the Nubira ranks for 2002 -- you can purchase either an SE sedan or a CDX wagon.
Used 2002 Daewoo Nubira pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2002 Daewoo Nubira price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Daewoo Nubira.

5 star reviews: 60%
4 star reviews: 27%
3 star reviews: 13%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 15 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • fuel efficiency
  • interior
  • driving experience
  • engine
  • handling & steering
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • appearance
  • comfort
  • spaciousness
  • brakes
  • climate control
  • seats
  • ride quality
  • transmission
  • maintenance & parts
  • acceleration
  • towing
  • doors
  • sound system

Most helpful consumer reviews

2.625 out of 5 stars, DON'T GET IN AN ACCIDENT
nosey1991,

ok i had my deawoo for about a year and i got in an accident i was going 5 mph and it totaled it. that was me hitting a reese hitch. the front bumper is of styli-foam. Dont get me wrong i loved that car it got me where i needed to go. if i was going 5 mph and it did that i would hate to see it at 40 mph. Would could have fixed it but it would have cost us more then what the car is worth. The air bags are 3000 a piece. And we could not find a radiator any where this car is alot of work if u have the money to but in it then go for it. This car is very expense to fix..

4.625 out of 5 stars, $ - Very Good
Tiggerguy,

My Daewoo was a X-mass Gift and It would not have been on my list BUT It really should have!! I have had No problems with it. It has Great pick-up, looks Good, Very Good Air-Con, Excellent Sound System and Brakes well. Do you really need more?

5 out of 5 stars, Love It
Tutigers,

I have never had a problem with my Nubira. It's fun to drive and gets GREAT mileage. I have used it for multiple cross-country trips as well as city driving with no complaints. I'm definitely a Daewoo shopper from now on!

3.875 out of 5 stars, Beware - no parts out there
Totaled,

We purchased this vehicle for an errand runner. Great value with lots of options. Gas mileage lower than hoped, but other than that, no problems. UNTIL... had a minor accident and are told there are NO PARTS available, except maybe from Korea. The insurance will not wait that long and is declaring it Totaled! Since these vehicles have such a low resale value, we are ending owing money on a car we no longer have. Lesson learned!

Write a review

See all 15 reviews

Features & Specs

SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
SE 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl 5M
MPG 19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
129 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2002 Daewoo Nubira features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
FAQ

Is the Daewoo Nubira a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2002 Nubira both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Daewoo Nubira fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Nubira gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Daewoo Nubira. Learn more

Is the Daewoo Nubira reliable?

To determine whether the Daewoo Nubira is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Nubira. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Nubira's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2002 Daewoo Nubira a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2002 Daewoo Nubira is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2002 Nubira is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2002 Daewoo Nubira?

The least-expensive 2002 Daewoo Nubira is the 2002 Daewoo Nubira SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $11,699.

Other versions include:

  • SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $11,699
Learn more

What are the different models of Daewoo Nubira?

If you're interested in the Daewoo Nubira, the next question is, which Nubira model is right for you? Nubira variants include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M). For a full list of Nubira models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2002 Daewoo Nubira

Used 2002 Daewoo Nubira Overview

The Used 2002 Daewoo Nubira is offered in the following submodels: Nubira Sedan, Nubira Wagon. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and CDX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What do people think of the 2002 Daewoo Nubira?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2002 Daewoo Nubira and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2002 Nubira 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2002 Nubira.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2002 Daewoo Nubira and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2002 Nubira featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

What's a good price for a New 2002 Daewoo Nubira?

Which 2002 Daewoo Nubiras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Daewoo Nubira for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2002 Daewoo Nubira.

Can't find a new 2002 Daewoo Nubiras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Daewoo Nubira for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,553.

Find a new Daewoo for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,831.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Daewoo Nubira?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Daewoo lease specials

