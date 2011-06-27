  1. Home
2001 Daewoo Nubira Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Spunky motor, low price, free scheduled maintenance.
  • Noisy motor, crappy tires, cheap interior bits.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's a cheap, good-looking car. But there are better choices in this price range -- our favorite is the Hyundai Elantra.

Vehicle overview

Nubira. Sounds like a cloud formation, but it's actually the name of one of the three cars from Daewoo. Nubira means "to go everywhere," and it's Daewoo's best shot at going anywhere in the fickle American marketplace.

The Nubira is available in two trim levels and body styles: SE sedan and CDX trim applied to either sedan or wagon formats. The base SE comes with a height-adjustable driver's seat, six-speaker sound system with cassette player and four-wheel disc brakes. The optional convenience package adds power windows, mirrors and locks, as well as remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, a car alarm and fog lights.

Uplevel CDX trim includes a long list of additional standards, in addition to a loaded SE. Air conditioning, CD player, alloy wheels (that resemble a Cuisinart tool), cruise control, heated exterior mirrors and antilock brakes keep CDX buyers happy that they upgraded. Leather seats and a moonroof are optional on CDX. Wagons add a rear wiper and a roof rack. All Nubiras are covered by a scheduled maintenance policy, which takes care of oil changes, tire rotations and the like for the first year and 12,000 miles of ownership.

The sole engine choice for the Nubira is a GM-designed, Australian 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 129 horsepower at 5,400 rpm and 136 foot-pounds of torque at 4,400 rpm. This sprightly motor meets LEV standards. Mated to the standard five-speed manual transmission, the Nubira can reach 60 mph in less than 10 seconds, but acceleration is accompanied by plenty of engine racket. The optional automatic requires nearly 2 seconds more to reach expressway velocities.

Overall, the Nubira provides a pleasant ride and decent, if not downright sporty, handling as long as the driver isn't pushing the car for all it's worth. Body roll is kept to a minimum in slower turns, and steering is reasonably responsive if a bit numb. The factory tires, however, could certainly use upgrading, as could the rather weak brakes.

Surprisingly, there's plenty of room up front for legs, though rear legroom is severely compromised when the tallest of drivers has the seat moved all the way back in the track. Cabin materials could stand improvement, but at this price, they certainly meet the standard. New exterior colors, taillights (wagon only) and wheelcovers are the only changes for 2001.

The Nubira may be Daewoo's best shot at finding a niche in the crowded economy car market, despite the stiff competition in this segment. It's somewhat attractive, reasonably powerful, and can be loaded to the gills with equipment for a seductively low price. Now, if only buyers could haggle on the sticker a little at the dealership, Daewoo might have a chance at selling a substantial number of cars in the United States.

2001 Highlights

You can pick up a Daewoo Nubira with Diamond Blue Metallic paint. The sedan gets a new 14-inch standard wheel cover and the wagon has a fresh rear taillamp design.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Decent car, several significant flaws
pjrcard,03/15/2011
I bought the 2001 Daewoo Nubira CDX, auto, as a retired rental in 2003 with about 18,000 miles. It now has 97,000. In general I like it. The design was sleak at the time and remains modern. Sunroof was great on summer days. Interior leather and design was nice and in general it's been a good drive. But beware. It has a few very significant flaws. Many owners have reported problems with control arms and ball joints due to a poor design. I've had to replace the control arms 3 times now. The emergency brake wears quickly. Right rear power window doesn't work, right front very slow. Paint chipping on door handles. Good car to look at, and fun to drive, but has some serious issues.
Very Few Problems After 7 Years
fahonsey,08/04/2009
I bought my 2001 Daewoo brand new off the lot and I still have it. I bought it because of the low price. There were a few recalls I've had fixed and I've had a sensor fixed on my automatic transmission because it wouldn't come out of park. They do have a problem with a weak front end when hitting potholes (You know how U.S. Highways are) and the controller arms had to be replaced. The dealer has great mechanics and they tell me what to look for in certain parts that might go out like the timing chain after about 60,000 miles. Regular maintenance like the manual has in it has kept the engine running perfectly. It's been a real bargain for me.
Nightmare
hellofacar,11/12/2010
This car, I've made the mistake to buy it used, from a friend, with a 106,000 miles. After 6 months of use, it had become a nightmare, soon after the timing belt broke on it, no matter how good I've tried to maintain it. Worse, the whole car got the lower control replaced, but problem still not solved. I hated the car and heaven only blesses those who still own one in their garage. I'm also happy they don't make them anymore, and would not recommend anyone. I should have given it for charity, but preferred to scrap it instead. Don't buy this car please .
Price was great - features even better
MELDRDO,06/13/2002
I put a lot of miles on my cars. It's power, mileage, handling and comfort is great Not knowing a lot about Daewoo I bought it because of the it's price with all of the features included. After driving it a month it has gotten even better. It's been an incredable little car. The quality for the price was very good.
See all 33 reviews of the 2001 Daewoo Nubira
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
129 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2001 Daewoo Nubira features & specs
More about the 2001 Daewoo Nubira

Used 2001 Daewoo Nubira Overview

The Used 2001 Daewoo Nubira is offered in the following submodels: Nubira Sedan, Nubira Wagon. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), CDX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and CDX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

