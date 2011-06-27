  1. Home
  2. Daewoo
  3. Daewoo Lanos
  4. Used 2000 Daewoo Lanos
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(36)
Appraise this car

2000 Daewoo Lanos Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Free scheduled maintenance, snazzy sedan styling, cheap sticker prices.
  • Unproven reliability, sketchy dealer network, parent company in deep debt.
Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
Daewoo Lanos for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$817 - $1,910
Used Lanos for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If price is such a concern that you're shopping Daewoo's Lanos, you might consider a Hyundai Accent or Kia Rio. These cars cost even less and have incredible warranties.

Vehicle overview

Daewoo, Korean for "Great Universe," has decided to take the U.S. market by storm with the Lanos. Trouble is, the U.S. market is already flooded with underpowered subcompact cars that nobody wants to buy. Nevertheless, Daewoo is diving in, aiming sales squarely at loan-saddled college students. Interestingly, if you rearrange "Lanos" you get "Loans." Creative types around our offices refer to this car as the "Lamos."

Available as a three-door hatchback or a four-door sedan, the Lanos is about the size of a Hyundai Accent. Because the Lanos is a small subcompact, anyone over six feet tall should not bother trying find a comfortable seating position. But the price matches the car's size, and for that nominal fee you get suspension tuning from Porsche and styling from ItalDesign, in addition to free scheduled maintenance for the duration of the basic warranty.

The Lanos is available in three trim levels: S, SE and SX. SE models come in hatchback configuration only, while the SX trim is reserved for sedans. Each comes with a 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve engine that makes 105 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 106 foot-pounds of torque at 3,400 rpm. A five-speed manual transmission is also standard, but buyers may choose an optional four-speed automatic. Acceleration, characterized as "spirited" by Daewoo spokespeople, is actually rather leisurely. Zero to 60 takes 11 seconds with the manual and 12.5 seconds with the automatic.

While the S model is the base car, it is equipped with a MacPherson strut front suspension, which the press kit boasts "provides resistance to vibration and shock." Also standard for your protection are pre-tensioning seatbelts and anti-submarining seats. Air conditioning is the only option Lanos S buyers can select. You have to go to the midlevel SE or top-level SX in order to purchase the optional ABS. SX trim buyers get standard goodies like a CD player, air conditioning, alloy wheels, fog lights and a tilt steering column. A moonroof is optional only on the SX.

During test drives, we were pleased with the stiff suspension tuning that makes the Lanos fun in corners. Fit and finish were quite good, and the paint positively shimmered. But the dash is made of what appears to be the least expensive plastic on the planet, and the motor thrashes at higher revs. The lack of a tachometer meant we couldn't tell if we were still within an acceptable operating range or were about to blow the engine.

Prices for this entry-level car range from just over $9,000 for the bare-bones model to just over $13,000 for a loaded SX. But with Daewoo's sales model, patterned after Saturn's successful no-haggle showrooms, we have to wonder what the incentive is to drive away in an unproven Korean car of questionable reliability, when the Honda dealer down the street offers tried-and-true certified-used Civics for a similar price.

2000 Highlights

The three-door SX disappears, as does the SE Sedan. Daewoo picks up the tab for all scheduled maintenance during the warranty period and has added ownership peace of mind with 24-hour roadside assistance for three years or 36,000 miles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Daewoo Lanos.

5(50%)
4(33%)
3(8%)
2(6%)
1(3%)
4.2
36 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Like it, but has issues
TON10ESR,07/23/2010
I had my Daewoo Lanos for about 7 months now and I like it so far and I haven't had issues with it until now. all just minor for a car with 60k (front and rear brakes, tie rod, RF Caliper, and electrical issues). Gas mileage is ok on this car. I average around 300 miles to a tank of gas. It's pretty fun to drive, but parts are hard to find and I have to order even the easiest of parts for it.
Decent
Jimmy Herrmann,04/07/2005
good gas mileage, no big issues yet, runs great, could be a little bigger, good trunk size
Awesome little car.
Fred Meyer Jr.,02/14/2016
SE 2dr Hatchback
Very economical, Seats get worn some, and I have the same problem with the passenger seat moving back on its own. Most repairs are easy to work on. Cup holder would be better in a different place. Paint came off the hubcaps. Very sorry the company went under.
WE LOVE MY LANOS
nascargal4lile,04/06/2002
My husband is 6'3" and I'm 5'3" we both fit in this car. He has more than enough head room and sufficient leg room. I have no blind spots due to my lack of height! It is reliable and extremely responsive. With the overdrive button I have passed V-8 cars on the highway. I will be giving my daughter my car when she turns 18 because its that safe. Then I'll buy another one!
See all 36 reviews of the 2000 Daewoo Lanos
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2000 Daewoo Lanos features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Daewoo Lanos

Used 2000 Daewoo Lanos Overview

The Used 2000 Daewoo Lanos is offered in the following submodels: Lanos Hatchback, Lanos Sedan. Available styles include SE 2dr Hatchback, SX 4dr Sedan, S 2dr Hatchback, and S 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Daewoo Lanos?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Daewoo Lanoses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Daewoo Lanos for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Daewoo Lanos.

Can't find a used 2000 Daewoo Lanoss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Daewoo Lanos for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,973.

Find a used Daewoo for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,929.

Find a used certified pre-owned Daewoo Lanos for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,749.

Find a used certified pre-owned Daewoo for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $18,034.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Daewoo Lanos?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Daewoo lease specials
Check out Daewoo Lanos lease specials

Related Used 2000 Daewoo Lanos info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles