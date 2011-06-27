2000 Daewoo Lanos Review
Pros & Cons
- Free scheduled maintenance, snazzy sedan styling, cheap sticker prices.
- Unproven reliability, sketchy dealer network, parent company in deep debt.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
If price is such a concern that you're shopping Daewoo's Lanos, you might consider a Hyundai Accent or Kia Rio. These cars cost even less and have incredible warranties.
Vehicle overview
Daewoo, Korean for "Great Universe," has decided to take the U.S. market by storm with the Lanos. Trouble is, the U.S. market is already flooded with underpowered subcompact cars that nobody wants to buy. Nevertheless, Daewoo is diving in, aiming sales squarely at loan-saddled college students. Interestingly, if you rearrange "Lanos" you get "Loans." Creative types around our offices refer to this car as the "Lamos."
Available as a three-door hatchback or a four-door sedan, the Lanos is about the size of a Hyundai Accent. Because the Lanos is a small subcompact, anyone over six feet tall should not bother trying find a comfortable seating position. But the price matches the car's size, and for that nominal fee you get suspension tuning from Porsche and styling from ItalDesign, in addition to free scheduled maintenance for the duration of the basic warranty.
The Lanos is available in three trim levels: S, SE and SX. SE models come in hatchback configuration only, while the SX trim is reserved for sedans. Each comes with a 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve engine that makes 105 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 106 foot-pounds of torque at 3,400 rpm. A five-speed manual transmission is also standard, but buyers may choose an optional four-speed automatic. Acceleration, characterized as "spirited" by Daewoo spokespeople, is actually rather leisurely. Zero to 60 takes 11 seconds with the manual and 12.5 seconds with the automatic.
While the S model is the base car, it is equipped with a MacPherson strut front suspension, which the press kit boasts "provides resistance to vibration and shock." Also standard for your protection are pre-tensioning seatbelts and anti-submarining seats. Air conditioning is the only option Lanos S buyers can select. You have to go to the midlevel SE or top-level SX in order to purchase the optional ABS. SX trim buyers get standard goodies like a CD player, air conditioning, alloy wheels, fog lights and a tilt steering column. A moonroof is optional only on the SX.
During test drives, we were pleased with the stiff suspension tuning that makes the Lanos fun in corners. Fit and finish were quite good, and the paint positively shimmered. But the dash is made of what appears to be the least expensive plastic on the planet, and the motor thrashes at higher revs. The lack of a tachometer meant we couldn't tell if we were still within an acceptable operating range or were about to blow the engine.
Prices for this entry-level car range from just over $9,000 for the bare-bones model to just over $13,000 for a loaded SX. But with Daewoo's sales model, patterned after Saturn's successful no-haggle showrooms, we have to wonder what the incentive is to drive away in an unproven Korean car of questionable reliability, when the Honda dealer down the street offers tried-and-true certified-used Civics for a similar price.
2000 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Daewoo Lanos.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Lanos
Related Used 2000 Daewoo Lanos info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019