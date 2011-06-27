  1. Home
1999 Daewoo Lanos Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • When you're desperate for a car, the cheaper the better.
  • A slightly used Acura Integra is an even better buy.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Daewoo, Korean for "Great Universe," has decided to take the U.S. market by storm with the Lanos. Trouble is, the U.S. market is already flooded with underpowered subcompact cars. Nevertheless, Daewoo is diving in, aiming sales squarely at loan-saddled college students. Interestingly, if you rearrange "Lanos" you get "Loans."

Available as a three-door hatchback or a four-door sedan, the Lanos is about the size of a Hyundai Accent. Because the Lanos is a small subcompact, anyone over six feet tall should not bother trying find a comfortable seating position. But the price matches the car's size.

The Lanos is available in three trim levels: S, SE and SX. Each comes with a 1.6-liter DOHC 16 valve engine that makes 105 horsepower at 5800 rpm and 107 foot-pounds of torque at 3400 rpm. A five-speed manual transmission is also standard, but buyers may choose a four-speed automatic, an $800 option.

While the S model is the base car, you have to go to the mid-level SE in order to purchase the optional ABS. SX trim buyers get a CD player, air conditioning, alloy wheels, fog lights and a tilt steering column. A moonroof is optional only on the SX.

Prices for this entry-level car range from about $9,000 for the bare bones model to just over $13,000 for a decently equipped SX. But with Daewoo's factory stores, modeled after Saturn's no-haggle price system, we have to wonder what the incentive is to drive away in an unproven Korean car of questionable reliability, when the Honda dealer down the street offers tried-and-true Civics and used Acura Integras for a similar price. And while you're at it, don't forget to shop the Dodge Neons, Saturn coupes and sedans, Nissan Sentras, Ford Escorts, Mercury Tracers, Mazda Proteges and Volkswagen Golfs. This segment is loaded with value.

1999 Highlights

This entry into the subcompact class is Daewoo's attack on the Honda Civic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Daewoo Lanos.

5(40%)
4(46%)
3(0%)
2(6%)
1(8%)
4.1
15 reviews
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Good and the Bad
birdgs,08/05/2003
I love driving my little sport's car. I've put over 49,000 miles on it and don't worry about the transmission or engine. The car is very responsive. Since owning the car, I've had the battery replaced, and my air conditioning compressor has broke. It has been real hard find a salvage A/C compressor since I can't find brand new parts. Also, on windy days, the outside mirrors make terrible howling/whistling noises. Finally, I have a terrible rattle in the dash. It makes a lot of noise on all but the smoothest roads.
Horrible Car
MellyXCore,01/01/2007
I would not recommend buying this car at all. It lasted 1 year. It's had a ton of maintenance problems. Many of the problems seem to be electrical. So far we've had to fix the transmission, replace the battery, and the car dies as soon as I put gas in it. The parts for the car are also cheap so everything will be falling apart within the first 3-5 months as I noticed. The windows get stuck when you try to roll them up. The sun roof doesn't work. It's very hard to keep clean. I thought this would be a first good car. I would definitely not recommend buying this or any Korean car.
Don't be afraid
lovethelanos,03/06/2002
I wasn't sure if I should gamble on a Daewoo, but after over 50,000 miles, I am still delighted. I have found my Lanos sedan to be extremely reliable and fun to drive. For the price paid, I don't know how I could have gone wrong. After driving small domestic cars for years (like the Ford Escort), I forgot what is was like to NOT be on a first name basis with the dealer's service department. I haven't had one reliability problem or complaint with my car.
It's really not bad!
experienceduser,07/07/2003
I'd heard a lot of talking low about korean cars. But my daewoo lanos 99 surprised me. I bought it a pre-owned 3 years ago and have driven it over 36k. It never had a reliablity and quality problem. I recently drove it many times of long distance. It runs very smooth and accelates fast (imagine it's a 95hp small car!). It's actually fun driving it.
See all 15 reviews of the 1999 Daewoo Lanos
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1999 Daewoo Lanos features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Daewoo Lanos

Used 1999 Daewoo Lanos Overview

The Used 1999 Daewoo Lanos is offered in the following submodels: Lanos Hatchback, Lanos Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, SX 4dr Sedan, SE 2dr Hatchback, SX 2dr Hatchback, S 4dr Sedan, and S 2dr Hatchback.

