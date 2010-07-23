Used 2000 Daewoo Lanos for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Daewoo Lanos
Overall Consumer Rating4.236 Reviews
TON10ESR,07/23/2010
I had my Daewoo Lanos for about 7 months now and I like it so far and I haven't had issues with it until now. all just minor for a car with 60k (front and rear brakes, tie rod, RF Caliper, and electrical issues). Gas mileage is ok on this car. I average around 300 miles to a tank of gas. It's pretty fun to drive, but parts are hard to find and I have to order even the easiest of parts for it.