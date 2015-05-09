Used 2002 Daewoo Lanos for Sale Near Me
cristian,09/05/2015
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
Every one talks bad about the car since brand is not well known, but if go in to detail youll see this daewoo stopped production on 2002 but the car itself (machine under chasis) continue to be produce under different makes and model names. This is way people would say (You will never find parts for that car) and when you go online youll find that engine search like amazon or Google would say this car fits several parts from different makes, so guess what!!! you have more parts than any one car out there. now, when it comes to cheap yes, is a cheap and reliable car, dont complain about this car saying how crappy [non-permissible content removed] it is, is true is cheap, but thats what you're paying, dont compare it to a bmw or fancy one, as far I myself I've one bought this year and got clear was a cheap standar car, no bad or excellent at all, but it turned out to be a very good reliable car, super smooth to drive not as hard as the volskwagen jetta I've had before and being a better make, but this one comes out ahead on comfort, overall I'm happy with this car, is just what I was looking for and what I need.