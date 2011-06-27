Used 2000 Daewoo Lanos Consumer Reviews

Like it, but has issues TON10ESR , 07/23/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I had my Daewoo Lanos for about 7 months now and I like it so far and I haven't had issues with it until now. all just minor for a car with 60k (front and rear brakes, tie rod, RF Caliper, and electrical issues). Gas mileage is ok on this car. I average around 300 miles to a tank of gas. It's pretty fun to drive, but parts are hard to find and I have to order even the easiest of parts for it. Report Abuse

Decent Jimmy Herrmann , 04/07/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful good gas mileage, no big issues yet, runs great, could be a little bigger, good trunk size Report Abuse

Awesome little car. Fred Meyer Jr. , 02/14/2016 SE 2dr Hatchback 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Very economical, Seats get worn some, and I have the same problem with the passenger seat moving back on its own. Most repairs are easy to work on. Cup holder would be better in a different place. Paint came off the hubcaps. Very sorry the company went under. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

WE LOVE MY LANOS nascargal4lile , 04/06/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My husband is 6'3" and I'm 5'3" we both fit in this car. He has more than enough head room and sufficient leg room. I have no blind spots due to my lack of height! It is reliable and extremely responsive. With the overdrive button I have passed V-8 cars on the highway. I will be giving my daughter my car when she turns 18 because its that safe. Then I'll buy another one! Report Abuse