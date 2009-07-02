Used 1999 Chevrolet Tracker for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 194,481 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,299
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
↪ SE HABLA ESPANOL FINANCIAMOS PARA TODOS, trabajamos con ITIN, SSN !!!!! llame al Aurelio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNBE634116930795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,928 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
Beardmore Chevrolet - Bellevue / Nebraska
Beardmore Chevrolet Subaru is offering this 2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT, in White and Medium Gray Cloth, and low miles, only 111928 miles, priced competitively at $ 3500, Tinted Windows, Recent Oil Service, Fully Detailed, Remote Keyless Entry, ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK. 18/20 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 32129 miles below market average! Located in Bellevue, but serving the greater Omaha areas, including La Vista, Papillion, Millard, Council Bluffs, Lincoln and Plattsmouth. Se Habla Espanol! Need Financing? Come see what the Finance Specialists can do for you. All Apps Accepted. Good Credit, Bad Credit, Not Credit, No Problem.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNBJ634616903281
Stock: 11051B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 125,275 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Tracker LT Hard Top, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L V6 MPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Forest Green Metallic, Medium Gray Cloth, 15' x 6' Alloy Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4.87 Axle Ratio, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L V6 MPI DOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNBJ634516954304
Stock: 6-22936M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 151,394 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,871
Sunrise Buick GMC At Wolfchase - Bartlett / Tennessee
This one owner was just traded in here. This one is a must see, its super clean and ready to go. Come see us at Sunrise Wolfchase
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNBE634216931874
Stock: B73074A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 154,763 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,475
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
Salvaged Title , Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,12V Power Outlet,Front Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Four Wheel Drive,V6 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Gas,Auto Delay Off,-,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Power Steering,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Full Size Spare Tire,Tow Hooks,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNBJ734016935388
Stock: 24325D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-01-2020
- 130,012 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,999
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena - Helena / Montana
LT trim, SILVER METALLIC exterior and MEDIUM GRAY INTERIOR TRIM interior. 4x4,4-WHEEL ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: 4-WHEEL ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP alloy wheels, cruise control, pwr windows, pwr door locks, pwr mirrors, remote keyless entry, tilt steering column, vinyl spare tire cover, 2.5L V6 engine, auto trans, LT Trim Pkg w/ Heritage Cloth full seat trim, side cladding w/integral side step, chrome grille, alloy spare wheel, body-color mirrors & P215/70R15 tires, ETR AM/FM stereo w/compact disc, black luggage carrier. Chevrolet LT with SILVER METALLIC exterior and MEDIUM GRAY INTERIOR TRIM interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 155 HP at 6500 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. WHO WE ARE: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Helena, located at 3401 US Highway 12 EAST Helena, Montana is happy to tell you that we've been serving the Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman area for longer than many of you might have owned your current car. With those years comes invaluable expertise, which we put to your advantage. We're not just talking acumen on new RAM, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler models, but used cars, service and auto repairs and perhaps most importantly - financing. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Tracker LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNBJ634016910677
Stock: 16910677W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 143,873 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Hardee Auto Sales - Conway / South Carolina
Only 143,879 Miles! Scores 25 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Chevrolet Tracker boasts a Gas L4 2.0L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SOLID EXTERIOR PAINT (STD), RECLINING FRONT BUCKET SEATS (STD), PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: alloy wheels, cruise control, pwr windows, pwr mirrors, pwr door locks, remote keyless entry, tilt steering column.*This Chevrolet Tracker Comes Equipped with These Options *ETR AM/FM STEREO W/COMPACT DISC -inc: digital clock, seek-scan, 4-speakers (STD), CUSTOM CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD), BLACK VINYL SPARE TIRE COVER, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, 2.0L (121) DOHC MPI 16-VALVE L4 ENGINE (STD), 15" ALLOY WHEELS W/BLACK CENTER CAPS, Warning tones-inc: key-in-ignition, headlamps on, fasten safety belt, Warning lights-inc: safety belt, parking brake, oil pressure, check engine, daytime running lamps, Variable speed intermittent wipers, Steel spare wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tracker with AWD/4WD, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNBJ13C826904122
Stock: 201557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 133,937 miles
$4,782
Haselwood Chevrolet Buick GMC - Bremerton / Washington
Summary Welcome to West Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. Vehicle Details The vehicle is designed to handle any icy road condition that Mother Nature can throw at you. Your passengers will feel safe with stable braking and handling on all road conditions. This unit is a versatile vehicle. This small suv sips fuel. The interior and exterior are in good condition. A CARFAX report is available on request for this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tracker LT with AWD/4WD, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNBJ634026926380
Stock: EJ7566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 147,298 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
JNM Auto Sales - Leesburg / Virginia
This Chevrolet Tracker is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Chevrolet Tracker through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We are only minutes away from Round Hill, stop by and visit us today. NEW VIRGINIA STATE SAFETY INSPECTION AND EMISSION. THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH 90 DAYS OR 4500 MILES POWER TRAIN WARRANTY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tracker with AWD/4WD, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNBJ13C626915569
Stock: 4662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,729 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$2,400
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Chevrolet Tracker also includes Clock, Tachometer, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Tow Hooks, Carpeted Floor Mats. Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear Wipers, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tracker with AWD/4WD, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNBJ13C226918601
Stock: 122482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 173,010 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$2,995
Modern Chevrolet - Honaker / Virginia
The used 2002 Chevrolet Tracker in Honaker, VA has aged like fine wine. Age shouldn't matter for this SUV. The 2002 Chevrolet Tracker offers drivers the following equipment: Air Conditioning - Front, Airbags - Front - Dual, Center Console, Clock, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Drivetrain 4WD Type: Part Time, Exterior Entry Lights, Exterior Mirrors Power, Headlights Auto On/Off, Power Brakes, Power Door Locks, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Seats Split-bench, Roof Rack, Seats Front Seat Type: Bucket, Skid Plate(s), Tachometer, Windows Front Wipers: Intermittent and Windows Rear Wiper. It's a 6 cylinder Blue SUV that makes room for the whole family. With 173,010 miles and priced at $2,995.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at Modern Chevrolet Sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 with AWD/4WD, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNBJ734726906990
Stock: 9471C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2019
- 167,695 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$2,995$931 Below Market
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 2003 Chevrolet Tracker for the family!This fun to drive vehicle is 4CYL, 2.0L, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Tracker with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNBJ13C136900401
Stock: c038743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- 102,066 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,888$370 Below Market
Courtesy Auto Sales - Cottonwood / Arizona
---ARIZONA 2-OWNER!--4 WHEEL DRIVE!--COLD A/C!--DRIVES NEW!---THIS LITTLE 4X4 FUEL SAVER CHEVY TRACKER IS AKIN TO THE SUZUKI SIDEKICK! LOADED WITH EQUIPMENT AND IT DRIVES LIKE NEW! ONLY 102K ACTUAL MILES ON THE ODOMETER!----------------------CALL OR EMAIL & BUY IT NOW!----------------------INTERNET SPECIAL PRICE!--$4888.00
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Tracker with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNBJ13C736952292
Stock: 952292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,343 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,450
Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington
2003 CHEVROLET TRACKER LT 4X4: THIS IS A GREAT RUNNING AND DRIVING LITTLE SUV. GETS GOOD GAS MILEAGE. COMES EQUIPPED WITH ALLOYS, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, 2.7L V-6 WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CRUISE CONTROL AND AIR CONDITIONING. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND TO SET UP A TEST DRIVE. THANKS AND HAVE A GREAT DAY. INDEPENDENT AUTO SALES LLC 3728 E SPRAGUE SPOKANE, WA, 99202 TUE-FRI 10AM-6PM SATURDAY 10AM-5PM 509-934-1106 WWW.INDEPENDENTAUTOWA.COM WE FINANCE OAC CASH DEALS MADE HERE TRADE INS ARE WELCOME NEGOTIABLE DOC FEE PLEASE LEAVE PHONE NUMBER CHEVROLET TRACKER, 4X4, SMALL SUV, SILVERADO,CHEVY CHEYENNE 1500, 2500, CREW/CAB, GMC, SIERRA, PICKUP, FLATBED, SLT, SL, CHEVY 4X4,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Tracker LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNBJ634636916664
Stock: 916664A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,714 miles1 Accident, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,988
Con Paulos Chevrolet - Jerome / Idaho
This used 2003 Chevrolet Tracker in JEROME, IDAHO is a steal at its price. The way this SUV runs, you might think it's ageless. It's a 6 cylinder Silver Leaf Metallic SUV that has room for both passengers and cargo.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Tracker with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNBJ134X36919411
Stock: B014706B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 65,179 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,977
Frankman Motor Company - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again!!! Chevrolet has outdone itself with this toy-hauling Vehicle*** ELECTRIFYING!! Gassss saverrrr!!! 25 MPG Hwy*** Less than 66k Miles. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee... Safety equipment includes: Passenger Airbag, Daytime running lights, Dusk sensing headlights...Other features include: Sunroof, Convertible roof - Manual, Air conditioning, 127 hp horsepower, 2 liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Tracker with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNBJ18C936937821
Stock: 937821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 140,424 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,495
Dwain Taylor Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac - Murray / Kentucky
This tried-and-trued 2004 Chevrolet Tracker seeks the right match! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee... Less than 85k Miles!! Great MPG: 22 MPG Hwy* All the right toys!! 4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD! Safety equipment includes: Passenger Airbag, Daytime running lights, Dusk sensing headlights...It has tons of features such as: Auto, Air conditioning, 165 hp horsepower, 2.5 L liter V6 DOHC engine, 4x4...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Tracker with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNBJ134446914304
Stock: 14304T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 198,073 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$600
Young Buick GMC of Burley - Burley / Idaho
MECHANICS SPECIAL. WILL NEED TO BE TAKEN ON A TRAILER 2004 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 4WD Indigo Blue Metallic 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L V6 MPFI DOHC 24V 2 Years of Maintenance Included, 4WD. Tax, title, and license fees extra.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2CNBJ734246914739
Stock: 12U11A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Tracker searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Tracker
- 5(38%)
- 4(45%)
- 3(14%)
- 2(3%)