Used 1999 Chevrolet Tracker for Sale Near Me

This car is the most versatile, fun vehicle I've ever owned. It gets 29 mpg w plenty of power from the 2.0 engine. 4WD goes through any mountain snow storm. I take it up steep mountain dirt trails in a foot of snow. I go off-roading in the summer in rural Appalachia driving though streams, ATV trails & deep mud. I use it as a commuter economy car during the week. More reliable than the Corolla/Prizm's, better MPG & 4WD than Suburu's I've owned. The only problem was with the transmission. Needed rebuilt at 116,000. Otherwise it's still like new after 10 years/122,000 miles. I plan on driving it over 200k just as I have w Suburu's & GEO Prizm's. My next vehicle - another Tracker.

Read more