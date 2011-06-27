Used 1999 Chevrolet Tracker Consumer Reviews

Best Car I've Ever Owned GEO Fan , 02/07/2009 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This car is the most versatile, fun vehicle I've ever owned. It gets 29 mpg w plenty of power from the 2.0 engine. 4WD goes through any mountain snow storm. I take it up steep mountain dirt trails in a foot of snow. I go off-roading in the summer in rural Appalachia driving though streams, ATV trails & deep mud. I use it as a commuter economy car during the week. More reliable than the Corolla/Prizm's, better MPG & 4WD than Suburu's I've owned. The only problem was with the transmission. Needed rebuilt at 116,000. Otherwise it's still like new after 10 years/122,000 miles. I plan on driving it over 200k just as I have w Suburu's & GEO Prizm's. My next vehicle - another Tracker. Report Abuse

Love my Tracker OVUgirl , 08/21/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my Tracker on a lark, just out looking one Saturday. What a great find it was and still is. Tracker had 44,000 miles on it in 2004 and now has 122,000 with nothing but regular oil changes, brakes, tires and a timing belt. This is a great little SUV and really fun to drive or go muddin with. I can throw all kinds of mud on my friends expensive trucks and SUVs! It's a riot. Best vehicle I ever bought, and I bought my first in 1968. Report Abuse

Watch the Underbody Chip Cipriano , 12/29/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My tailpipe rusted off 3 years after I bought it & found that you could not just replace the tailpipe; you need a 'complete' exhaust system. The price of the system $18,000 (not including labor). At 5 1/2 years, my front "Crossmember Stablizer" RUSTED off (with NO WARNING); it cost $350.00 for the part and another $200 in labor.GM would do NOTHING because it was over 80,000 miles. WHAT MILEAGE HAS TO DO WITH A "RUSTING FRAME" THEY COULD NOT EXPLAIN? Anyway, I'm happy with the vechicle over all, but watch for rust underneath. it is 'very light' metal. Report Abuse

Love my Tracker Angela Houston , 03/20/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful One month after I bought my first tracker in December of 2002 - I was going thru an intersection and was hit on the side of my car by a guy who had ran the red light. MY car flipped from the impact. Even though I think Trackers are cute vehicles and fun to drive - I do not recommend them for safety. My mom told me when I bought the tracker to be careful because they flip easy. I told her that was the OLD model - the newer models (mine is a "99) are designed better. But I learned VERY quickly that the newer models flip just as easy as the old. Be Safe! Report Abuse