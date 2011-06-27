Used 1999 Chevrolet Tracker Consumer Reviews
Best Car I've Ever Owned
This car is the most versatile, fun vehicle I've ever owned. It gets 29 mpg w plenty of power from the 2.0 engine. 4WD goes through any mountain snow storm. I take it up steep mountain dirt trails in a foot of snow. I go off-roading in the summer in rural Appalachia driving though streams, ATV trails & deep mud. I use it as a commuter economy car during the week. More reliable than the Corolla/Prizm's, better MPG & 4WD than Suburu's I've owned. The only problem was with the transmission. Needed rebuilt at 116,000. Otherwise it's still like new after 10 years/122,000 miles. I plan on driving it over 200k just as I have w Suburu's & GEO Prizm's. My next vehicle - another Tracker.
Love my Tracker
I bought my Tracker on a lark, just out looking one Saturday. What a great find it was and still is. Tracker had 44,000 miles on it in 2004 and now has 122,000 with nothing but regular oil changes, brakes, tires and a timing belt. This is a great little SUV and really fun to drive or go muddin with. I can throw all kinds of mud on my friends expensive trucks and SUVs! It's a riot. Best vehicle I ever bought, and I bought my first in 1968.
Watch the Underbody
My tailpipe rusted off 3 years after I bought it & found that you could not just replace the tailpipe; you need a 'complete' exhaust system. The price of the system $18,000 (not including labor). At 5 1/2 years, my front "Crossmember Stablizer" RUSTED off (with NO WARNING); it cost $350.00 for the part and another $200 in labor.GM would do NOTHING because it was over 80,000 miles. WHAT MILEAGE HAS TO DO WITH A "RUSTING FRAME" THEY COULD NOT EXPLAIN? Anyway, I'm happy with the vechicle over all, but watch for rust underneath. it is 'very light' metal.
Love my Tracker
One month after I bought my first tracker in December of 2002 - I was going thru an intersection and was hit on the side of my car by a guy who had ran the red light. MY car flipped from the impact. Even though I think Trackers are cute vehicles and fun to drive - I do not recommend them for safety. My mom told me when I bought the tracker to be careful because they flip easy. I told her that was the OLD model - the newer models (mine is a "99) are designed better. But I learned VERY quickly that the newer models flip just as easy as the old. Be Safe!
Tracking the fun
This tracker has been a great car! It's the 4wheel drive, 4 door and we generally drive it over our Mercedes E class. Mileage is around 25mpg on the road, very responsive handling, reliable car. We love it!
