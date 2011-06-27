  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Tracker
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Tracker
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chevrolet Tracker Base Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Tracker
Overview
See Tracker Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.6/370.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower97 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Measurements
Length148.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2717 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Purple Graphite Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Sunset Red Metallic
  • White
  • Black Licorice
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wildfire Red
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
See Tracker Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Tracker Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles