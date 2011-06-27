Used 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
2008 Chevrolet Tahoe LS Features & Specs

Overview
$34,630
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$34,630
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$34,630
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$34,630
Torque305 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
$34,630
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$34,630
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$34,630
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
$34,630
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$34,630
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$34,630
premium clothyes
Front head room41.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
$34,630
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
$34,630
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5265 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach17 degrees
Maximum payload1835 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.9 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
$34,630
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony (Fleet), vinyl
Tires & Wheels
$34,630
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$34,630
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$34,630
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
