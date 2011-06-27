Estimated values
2008 Buick Lucerne CXL Special Edition 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,247
|$4,467
|$5,164
|Clean
|$2,980
|$4,104
|$4,737
|Average
|$2,445
|$3,380
|$3,884
|Rough
|$1,911
|$2,655
|$3,030
Estimated values
2008 Buick Lucerne CXL 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,139
|$4,337
|$5,021
|Clean
|$2,880
|$3,985
|$4,606
|Average
|$2,364
|$3,281
|$3,776
|Rough
|$1,847
|$2,578
|$2,946
Estimated values
2008 Buick Lucerne CX 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,919
|$4,064
|$4,718
|Clean
|$2,679
|$3,735
|$4,328
|Average
|$2,198
|$3,075
|$3,548
|Rough
|$1,718
|$2,416
|$2,768
Estimated values
2008 Buick Lucerne CXS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,281
|$4,850
|$5,739
|Clean
|$3,011
|$4,457
|$5,264
|Average
|$2,471
|$3,670
|$4,316
|Rough
|$1,931
|$2,883
|$3,367
Estimated values
2008 Buick Lucerne CXL Special Edition 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,736
|$4,758
|$5,352
|Clean
|$3,428
|$4,372
|$4,909
|Average
|$2,813
|$3,600
|$4,025
|Rough
|$2,198
|$2,828
|$3,140
Estimated values
2008 Buick Lucerne Super 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,662
|$4,991
|$5,751
|Clean
|$3,360
|$4,586
|$5,275
|Average
|$2,757
|$3,776
|$4,325
|Rough
|$2,155
|$2,967
|$3,374