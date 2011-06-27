  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Lucerne
  4. Used 2008 Buick Lucerne
  5. Appraisal value

2008 Buick Lucerne Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Buick Lucerne CXL Special Edition 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,247$4,467$5,164
Clean$2,980$4,104$4,737
Average$2,445$3,380$3,884
Rough$1,911$2,655$3,030
Sell my 2008 Buick Lucerne with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Lucerne near you
Estimated values
2008 Buick Lucerne CXL 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,139$4,337$5,021
Clean$2,880$3,985$4,606
Average$2,364$3,281$3,776
Rough$1,847$2,578$2,946
Sell my 2008 Buick Lucerne with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Lucerne near you
Estimated values
2008 Buick Lucerne CX 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,919$4,064$4,718
Clean$2,679$3,735$4,328
Average$2,198$3,075$3,548
Rough$1,718$2,416$2,768
Sell my 2008 Buick Lucerne with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Lucerne near you
Estimated values
2008 Buick Lucerne CXS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,281$4,850$5,739
Clean$3,011$4,457$5,264
Average$2,471$3,670$4,316
Rough$1,931$2,883$3,367
Sell my 2008 Buick Lucerne with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Lucerne near you
Estimated values
2008 Buick Lucerne CXL Special Edition 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,736$4,758$5,352
Clean$3,428$4,372$4,909
Average$2,813$3,600$4,025
Rough$2,198$2,828$3,140
Sell my 2008 Buick Lucerne with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Lucerne near you
Estimated values
2008 Buick Lucerne Super 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,662$4,991$5,751
Clean$3,360$4,586$5,275
Average$2,757$3,776$4,325
Rough$2,155$2,967$3,374
Sell my 2008 Buick Lucerne with EdmundsShop for a used Buick Lucerne near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Buick Lucerne on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Buick Lucerne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,679 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,735 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Buick Lucerne is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Buick Lucerne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,679 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,735 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Buick Lucerne, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Buick Lucerne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,679 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,735 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Buick Lucerne. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Buick Lucerne and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Buick Lucerne ranges from $1,718 to $4,718, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Buick Lucerne is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.