Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,107
|$1,427
|$1,580
|Clean
|$987
|$1,273
|$1,414
|Average
|$749
|$965
|$1,082
|Rough
|$510
|$658
|$751
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,229
|$1,753
|$2,012
|Clean
|$1,096
|$1,564
|$1,801
|Average
|$831
|$1,186
|$1,378
|Rough
|$566
|$808
|$956
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,122
|$1,756
|$2,071
|Clean
|$1,001
|$1,567
|$1,854
|Average
|$759
|$1,188
|$1,419
|Rough
|$517
|$809
|$984
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,279
|$2,063
|$2,456
|Clean
|$1,141
|$1,841
|$2,198
|Average
|$865
|$1,396
|$1,683
|Rough
|$589
|$951
|$1,167
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,080
|$1,740
|$2,071
|Clean
|$963
|$1,553
|$1,854
|Average
|$730
|$1,177
|$1,419
|Rough
|$497
|$802
|$984
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$846
|$1,295
|$1,518
|Clean
|$754
|$1,155
|$1,358
|Average
|$572
|$876
|$1,040
|Rough
|$389
|$597
|$721
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$875
|$1,571
|$1,922
|Clean
|$781
|$1,402
|$1,720
|Average
|$592
|$1,063
|$1,317
|Rough
|$403
|$724
|$913
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,313
|$2,073
|$2,453
|Clean
|$1,171
|$1,850
|$2,196
|Average
|$888
|$1,403
|$1,681
|Rough
|$605
|$956
|$1,166
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,619
|$2,294
|$2,624
|Clean
|$1,445
|$2,046
|$2,349
|Average
|$1,095
|$1,552
|$1,798
|Rough
|$746
|$1,057
|$1,247
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,276
|$2,049
|$2,436
|Clean
|$1,138
|$1,828
|$2,180
|Average
|$863
|$1,386
|$1,669
|Rough
|$588
|$944
|$1,157
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,449
|$2,299
|$2,724
|Clean
|$1,293
|$2,051
|$2,438
|Average
|$980
|$1,555
|$1,866
|Rough
|$667
|$1,059
|$1,294
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,239
|$2,036
|$2,436
|Clean
|$1,105
|$1,817
|$2,180
|Average
|$838
|$1,378
|$1,669
|Rough
|$570
|$938
|$1,157
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,810
|$3,396
|$4,199
|Clean
|$1,615
|$3,030
|$3,758
|Average
|$1,224
|$2,298
|$2,876
|Rough
|$833
|$1,565
|$1,995
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,343
|$1,929
|$2,217
|Clean
|$1,198
|$1,721
|$1,984
|Average
|$908
|$1,305
|$1,519
|Rough
|$618
|$889
|$1,053
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$946
|$1,555
|$1,860
|Clean
|$843
|$1,387
|$1,665
|Average
|$639
|$1,052
|$1,274
|Rough
|$435
|$717
|$884
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,263
|$2,028
|$2,412
|Clean
|$1,127
|$1,810
|$2,158
|Average
|$854
|$1,372
|$1,652
|Rough
|$582
|$935
|$1,146
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,154
|$1,940
|$2,334
|Clean
|$1,030
|$1,731
|$2,089
|Average
|$781
|$1,313
|$1,599
|Rough
|$531
|$894
|$1,109
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,263
|$1,912
|$2,235
|Clean
|$1,127
|$1,706
|$2,000
|Average
|$854
|$1,293
|$1,531
|Rough
|$582
|$881
|$1,062
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,090
|$1,749
|$2,079
|Clean
|$973
|$1,561
|$1,861
|Average
|$737
|$1,184
|$1,424
|Rough
|$502
|$806
|$988
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$910
|$1,569
|$1,901
|Clean
|$811
|$1,400
|$1,701
|Average
|$615
|$1,061
|$1,302
|Rough
|$419
|$723
|$903
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,149
|$1,776
|$2,088
|Clean
|$1,025
|$1,585
|$1,869
|Average
|$777
|$1,202
|$1,430
|Rough
|$529
|$819
|$992
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,493
|$2,391
|$2,840
|Clean
|$1,331
|$2,133
|$2,542
|Average
|$1,009
|$1,618
|$1,946
|Rough
|$687
|$1,102
|$1,350
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,162
|$1,930
|$2,316
|Clean
|$1,037
|$1,722
|$2,072
|Average
|$786
|$1,306
|$1,586
|Rough
|$535
|$889
|$1,100