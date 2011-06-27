  1. Home
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,107$1,427$1,580
Clean$987$1,273$1,414
Average$749$965$1,082
Rough$510$658$751
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,463$2,438$2,928
Clean$1,305$2,176$2,620
Average$989$1,650$2,006
Rough$674$1,124$1,391
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,229$1,753$2,012
Clean$1,096$1,564$1,801
Average$831$1,186$1,378
Rough$566$808$956
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,122$1,756$2,071
Clean$1,001$1,567$1,854
Average$759$1,188$1,419
Rough$517$809$984
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,279$2,063$2,456
Clean$1,141$1,841$2,198
Average$865$1,396$1,683
Rough$589$951$1,167
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,080$1,740$2,071
Clean$963$1,553$1,854
Average$730$1,177$1,419
Rough$497$802$984
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$846$1,295$1,518
Clean$754$1,155$1,358
Average$572$876$1,040
Rough$389$597$721
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$875$1,571$1,922
Clean$781$1,402$1,720
Average$592$1,063$1,317
Rough$403$724$913
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,313$2,073$2,453
Clean$1,171$1,850$2,196
Average$888$1,403$1,681
Rough$605$956$1,166
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,619$2,294$2,624
Clean$1,445$2,046$2,349
Average$1,095$1,552$1,798
Rough$746$1,057$1,247
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,276$2,049$2,436
Clean$1,138$1,828$2,180
Average$863$1,386$1,669
Rough$588$944$1,157
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,641$2,674$3,191
Clean$1,464$2,386$2,856
Average$1,110$1,809$2,186
Rough$756$1,232$1,516
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,449$2,299$2,724
Clean$1,293$2,051$2,438
Average$980$1,555$1,866
Rough$667$1,059$1,294
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,239$2,036$2,436
Clean$1,105$1,817$2,180
Average$838$1,378$1,669
Rough$570$938$1,157
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,810$3,396$4,199
Clean$1,615$3,030$3,758
Average$1,224$2,298$2,876
Rough$833$1,565$1,995
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,282$2,144$2,576
Clean$1,144$1,913$2,306
Average$867$1,450$1,765
Rough$590$988$1,224
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,343$1,929$2,217
Clean$1,198$1,721$1,984
Average$908$1,305$1,519
Rough$618$889$1,053
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,505$2,469$2,952
Clean$1,343$2,203$2,642
Average$1,018$1,670$2,022
Rough$693$1,138$1,403
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$946$1,555$1,860
Clean$843$1,387$1,665
Average$639$1,052$1,274
Rough$435$717$884
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,464$2,322$2,751
Clean$1,306$2,071$2,462
Average$990$1,571$1,884
Rough$674$1,070$1,307
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,263$2,028$2,412
Clean$1,127$1,810$2,158
Average$854$1,372$1,652
Rough$582$935$1,146
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,154$1,940$2,334
Clean$1,030$1,731$2,089
Average$781$1,313$1,599
Rough$531$894$1,109
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,263$1,912$2,235
Clean$1,127$1,706$2,000
Average$854$1,293$1,531
Rough$582$881$1,062
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,090$1,749$2,079
Clean$973$1,561$1,861
Average$737$1,184$1,424
Rough$502$806$988
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$910$1,569$1,901
Clean$811$1,400$1,701
Average$615$1,061$1,302
Rough$419$723$903
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,149$1,776$2,088
Clean$1,025$1,585$1,869
Average$777$1,202$1,430
Rough$529$819$992
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,493$2,391$2,840
Clean$1,331$2,133$2,542
Average$1,009$1,618$1,946
Rough$687$1,102$1,350
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,162$1,930$2,316
Clean$1,037$1,722$2,072
Average$786$1,306$1,586
Rough$535$889$1,100
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,001 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,567 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,001 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,567 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,001 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,567 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series ranges from $517 to $2,071, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.