Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Aveo 5 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,295
|$1,881
|$2,205
|Clean
|$1,178
|$1,717
|$2,011
|Average
|$946
|$1,387
|$1,625
|Rough
|$713
|$1,058
|$1,239
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Aveo LS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,475
|$2,217
|$2,627
|Clean
|$1,342
|$2,023
|$2,396
|Average
|$1,077
|$1,635
|$1,936
|Rough
|$812
|$1,247
|$1,476
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Aveo 5 Special Value 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,232
|$1,854
|$2,197
|Clean
|$1,121
|$1,692
|$2,004
|Average
|$900
|$1,367
|$1,619
|Rough
|$678
|$1,043
|$1,234
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Aveo LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,662
|$2,578
|$3,081
|Clean
|$1,513
|$2,352
|$2,811
|Average
|$1,214
|$1,901
|$2,271
|Rough
|$915
|$1,450
|$1,731