2009 Chevrolet Corvette Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,428$22,047$25,658
Clean$15,198$20,400$23,662
Average$12,737$17,105$19,670
Rough$10,277$13,810$15,679
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Corvette Competition Sport Spec Ed 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,797$22,491$24,963
Clean$17,390$20,810$23,021
Average$14,574$17,449$19,138
Rough$11,759$14,088$15,254
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,948$18,719$21,784
Clean$12,904$17,320$20,090
Average$10,815$14,522$16,701
Rough$8,726$11,725$13,312
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Corvette GT1 Championship Spec Ed 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,940$28,644$31,793
Clean$22,147$26,504$29,320
Average$18,562$22,223$24,374
Rough$14,976$17,942$19,428
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Competition Sport Spec Ed 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,806$30,876$34,270
Clean$23,873$28,569$31,605
Average$20,008$23,954$26,273
Rough$16,143$19,340$20,942
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT1 Championship Spec Ed 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,733$34,367$38,139
Clean$26,581$31,799$35,172
Average$22,278$26,663$29,239
Rough$17,974$21,527$23,306
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Corvette GT1 Championship Spec Ed 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,001$26,324$29,218
Clean$20,354$24,357$26,945
Average$17,058$20,423$22,400
Rough$13,763$16,489$17,855
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,168$33,703$37,408
Clean$26,059$31,184$34,498
Average$21,840$26,148$28,679
Rough$17,621$21,111$22,859
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,318$44,650$49,559
Clean$34,523$41,314$45,704
Average$28,934$34,641$37,994
Rough$23,345$27,968$30,284
Sell my 2009 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Chevrolet Corvette on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chevrolet Corvette with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,904 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,320 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Chevrolet Corvette. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Chevrolet Corvette and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ranges from $8,726 to $21,784, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Chevrolet Corvette is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.