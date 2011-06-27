Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,428
|$22,047
|$25,658
|Clean
|$15,198
|$20,400
|$23,662
|Average
|$12,737
|$17,105
|$19,670
|Rough
|$10,277
|$13,810
|$15,679
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Corvette Competition Sport Spec Ed 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,797
|$22,491
|$24,963
|Clean
|$17,390
|$20,810
|$23,021
|Average
|$14,574
|$17,449
|$19,138
|Rough
|$11,759
|$14,088
|$15,254
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,948
|$18,719
|$21,784
|Clean
|$12,904
|$17,320
|$20,090
|Average
|$10,815
|$14,522
|$16,701
|Rough
|$8,726
|$11,725
|$13,312
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Corvette GT1 Championship Spec Ed 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,940
|$28,644
|$31,793
|Clean
|$22,147
|$26,504
|$29,320
|Average
|$18,562
|$22,223
|$24,374
|Rough
|$14,976
|$17,942
|$19,428
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Competition Sport Spec Ed 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,806
|$30,876
|$34,270
|Clean
|$23,873
|$28,569
|$31,605
|Average
|$20,008
|$23,954
|$26,273
|Rough
|$16,143
|$19,340
|$20,942
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT1 Championship Spec Ed 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,733
|$34,367
|$38,139
|Clean
|$26,581
|$31,799
|$35,172
|Average
|$22,278
|$26,663
|$29,239
|Rough
|$17,974
|$21,527
|$23,306
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Corvette GT1 Championship Spec Ed 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,001
|$26,324
|$29,218
|Clean
|$20,354
|$24,357
|$26,945
|Average
|$17,058
|$20,423
|$22,400
|Rough
|$13,763
|$16,489
|$17,855
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,168
|$33,703
|$37,408
|Clean
|$26,059
|$31,184
|$34,498
|Average
|$21,840
|$26,148
|$28,679
|Rough
|$17,621
|$21,111
|$22,859
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,318
|$44,650
|$49,559
|Clean
|$34,523
|$41,314
|$45,704
|Average
|$28,934
|$34,641
|$37,994
|Rough
|$23,345
|$27,968
|$30,284