Estimated values
1991 GMC Suburban R1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$491
|$1,131
|$1,475
|Clean
|$440
|$1,011
|$1,319
|Average
|$336
|$772
|$1,007
|Rough
|$232
|$533
|$695
Estimated values
1991 GMC Suburban V1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$491
|$1,131
|$1,475
|Clean
|$440
|$1,011
|$1,319
|Average
|$336
|$772
|$1,007
|Rough
|$232
|$533
|$695
Estimated values
1991 GMC Suburban V2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$840
|$1,571
|$1,964
|Clean
|$752
|$1,405
|$1,756
|Average
|$574
|$1,073
|$1,341
|Rough
|$397
|$741
|$926
Estimated values
1991 GMC Suburban R2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,151
|$1,475
|Clean
|$494
|$1,030
|$1,319
|Average
|$378
|$786
|$1,007
|Rough
|$261
|$543
|$695