Estimated values
1998 Honda Prelude 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,911
|$2,807
|$3,296
|Clean
|$1,688
|$2,486
|$2,921
|Average
|$1,243
|$1,845
|$2,171
|Rough
|$797
|$1,204
|$1,420
Estimated values
1998 Honda Prelude Type SH 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,091
|$3,077
|$3,614
|Clean
|$1,847
|$2,725
|$3,202
|Average
|$1,360
|$2,023
|$2,380
|Rough
|$872
|$1,320
|$1,557