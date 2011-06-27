Estimated values
1999 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,233
|$2,054
|$2,466
|Clean
|$1,126
|$1,876
|$2,260
|Average
|$912
|$1,519
|$1,847
|Rough
|$698
|$1,163
|$1,435
Estimated values
1999 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,069
|$1,832
|$2,216
|Clean
|$976
|$1,673
|$2,031
|Average
|$791
|$1,355
|$1,660
|Rough
|$605
|$1,037
|$1,289