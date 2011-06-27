Estimated values
2020 GMC Yukon SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,976
|$46,473
|$48,327
|Clean
|$44,365
|$45,846
|$47,673
|Average
|$43,142
|$44,593
|$46,367
|Rough
|$41,920
|$43,340
|$45,060
Estimated values
2020 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,638
|$44,801
|$48,689
|Clean
|$41,072
|$44,197
|$48,031
|Average
|$39,940
|$42,989
|$46,714
|Rough
|$38,809
|$41,780
|$45,398
Estimated values
2020 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,416
|$48,908
|$50,760
|Clean
|$46,771
|$48,249
|$50,074
|Average
|$45,483
|$46,930
|$48,701
|Rough
|$44,194
|$45,611
|$47,329
Estimated values
2020 GMC Yukon SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,314
|$51,379
|$53,931
|Clean
|$48,644
|$50,687
|$53,202
|Average
|$47,303
|$49,301
|$51,743
|Rough
|$45,963
|$47,916
|$50,285
Estimated values
2020 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,892
|$46,149
|$50,155
|Clean
|$42,309
|$45,527
|$49,477
|Average
|$41,144
|$44,282
|$48,121
|Rough
|$39,978
|$43,038
|$46,765
Estimated values
2020 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A