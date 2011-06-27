  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord Crosstour EX 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,218$9,277$10,746
Clean$6,848$8,790$10,165
Average$6,109$7,815$9,002
Rough$5,370$6,841$7,839
2011 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$7,837$9,976$11,503
Clean$7,435$9,452$10,881
Average$6,633$8,404$9,636
Rough$5,830$7,356$8,391
2011 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$8,115$10,422$12,067
Clean$7,700$9,875$11,414
Average$6,868$8,780$10,109
Rough$6,037$7,685$8,803
2011 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$8,115$10,175$11,646
Clean$7,700$9,641$11,016
Average$6,868$8,572$9,756
Rough$6,037$7,503$8,495
2011 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$8,322$10,442$11,956
Clean$7,895$9,894$11,310
Average$7,043$8,797$10,016
Rough$6,191$7,700$8,722
