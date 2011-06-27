Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord Crosstour EX 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,218
|$9,277
|$10,746
|Clean
|$6,848
|$8,790
|$10,165
|Average
|$6,109
|$7,815
|$9,002
|Rough
|$5,370
|$6,841
|$7,839
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,837
|$9,976
|$11,503
|Clean
|$7,435
|$9,452
|$10,881
|Average
|$6,633
|$8,404
|$9,636
|Rough
|$5,830
|$7,356
|$8,391
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,115
|$10,422
|$12,067
|Clean
|$7,700
|$9,875
|$11,414
|Average
|$6,868
|$8,780
|$10,109
|Rough
|$6,037
|$7,685
|$8,803
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,115
|$10,175
|$11,646
|Clean
|$7,700
|$9,641
|$11,016
|Average
|$6,868
|$8,572
|$9,756
|Rough
|$6,037
|$7,503
|$8,495
Estimated values
2011 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,322
|$10,442
|$11,956
|Clean
|$7,895
|$9,894
|$11,310
|Average
|$7,043
|$8,797
|$10,016
|Rough
|$6,191
|$7,700
|$8,722