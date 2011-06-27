Estimated values
2020 Honda Passport Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,293
|$32,352
|$33,648
|Clean
|$30,866
|$31,908
|$33,184
|Average
|$30,012
|$31,021
|$32,255
|Rough
|$29,158
|$30,133
|$31,327
Estimated values
2020 Honda Passport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,929
|$38,042
|$39,405
|Clean
|$36,425
|$37,521
|$38,861
|Average
|$35,417
|$36,477
|$37,773
|Rough
|$34,410
|$35,434
|$36,686
Estimated values
2020 Honda Passport Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,930
|$41,074
|$42,473
|Clean
|$39,385
|$40,510
|$41,887
|Average
|$38,295
|$39,384
|$40,714
|Rough
|$37,205
|$38,257
|$39,542
Estimated values
2020 Honda Passport EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,668
|$35,882
|$37,370
|Clean
|$34,195
|$35,390
|$36,854
|Average
|$33,248
|$34,406
|$35,823
|Rough
|$32,302
|$33,422
|$34,791
Estimated values
2020 Honda Passport Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,591
|$30,446
|$31,492
|Clean
|$29,187
|$30,029
|$31,057
|Average
|$28,380
|$29,194
|$30,188
|Rough
|$27,572
|$28,358
|$29,319
Estimated values
2020 Honda Passport EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,003
|$34,172
|$35,603
|Clean
|$32,553
|$33,704
|$35,111
|Average
|$31,652
|$32,766
|$34,129
|Rough
|$30,751
|$31,829
|$33,146
Estimated values
2020 Honda Passport Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,512
|$36,627
|$37,991
|Clean
|$35,027
|$36,124
|$37,467
|Average
|$34,058
|$35,120
|$36,418
|Rough
|$33,089
|$34,115
|$35,370