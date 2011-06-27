  1. Home
Estimated values
2020 Honda Passport Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,293$32,352$33,648
Clean$30,866$31,908$33,184
Average$30,012$31,021$32,255
Rough$29,158$30,133$31,327
2020 Honda Passport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,929$38,042$39,405
Clean$36,425$37,521$38,861
Average$35,417$36,477$37,773
Rough$34,410$35,434$36,686
2020 Honda Passport Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,930$41,074$42,473
Clean$39,385$40,510$41,887
Average$38,295$39,384$40,714
Rough$37,205$38,257$39,542
2020 Honda Passport EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,668$35,882$37,370
Clean$34,195$35,390$36,854
Average$33,248$34,406$35,823
Rough$32,302$33,422$34,791
2020 Honda Passport Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,591$30,446$31,492
Clean$29,187$30,029$31,057
Average$28,380$29,194$30,188
Rough$27,572$28,358$29,319
2020 Honda Passport EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,003$34,172$35,603
Clean$32,553$33,704$35,111
Average$31,652$32,766$34,129
Rough$30,751$31,829$33,146
2020 Honda Passport Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,512$36,627$37,991
Clean$35,027$36,124$37,467
Average$34,058$35,120$36,418
Rough$33,089$34,115$35,370
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Honda Passport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Honda Passport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,195 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,390 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Passport is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Honda Passport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,195 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,390 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Honda Passport, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Honda Passport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,195 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,390 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Honda Passport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Honda Passport and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Honda Passport ranges from $32,302 to $37,370, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Honda Passport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.