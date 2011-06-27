Estimated values
2020 Honda Insight LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,877
|$21,141
|$22,746
|Clean
|$19,609
|$20,861
|$22,431
|Average
|$19,074
|$20,301
|$21,800
|Rough
|$18,539
|$19,740
|$21,170
Estimated values
2020 Honda Insight EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,849
|$22,268
|$24,066
|Clean
|$20,569
|$21,973
|$23,733
|Average
|$20,007
|$21,383
|$23,065
|Rough
|$19,446
|$20,792
|$22,398
Estimated values
2020 Honda Insight Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,360
|$25,769
|$27,562
|Clean
|$24,032
|$25,427
|$27,180
|Average
|$23,376
|$24,744
|$26,416
|Rough
|$22,720
|$24,061
|$25,652