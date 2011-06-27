Estimated values
2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,363
|$21,964
|$23,891
|Clean
|$19,877
|$21,447
|$23,301
|Average
|$18,904
|$20,415
|$22,119
|Rough
|$17,932
|$19,382
|$20,938
Estimated values
2018 Honda Clarity Touring Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,331
|$23,955
|$25,919
|Clean
|$21,798
|$23,392
|$25,278
|Average
|$20,732
|$22,265
|$23,997
|Rough
|$19,665
|$21,139
|$22,715
Estimated values
2018 Honda Clarity Electric 4dr Sedan (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,343
|$23,969
|$25,935
|Clean
|$21,809
|$23,405
|$25,294
|Average
|$20,742
|$22,278
|$24,011
|Rough
|$19,675
|$21,151
|$22,729