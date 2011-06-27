Estimated values
2002 GMC Yukon XL 2500 SLE 2WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,689
|$3,027
|$3,211
|Clean
|$2,420
|$2,724
|$2,890
|Average
|$1,882
|$2,120
|$2,249
|Rough
|$1,345
|$1,516
|$1,608
Estimated values
2002 GMC Yukon XL 2500 SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,317
|$5,054
|$5,991
|Clean
|$2,986
|$4,549
|$5,393
|Average
|$2,323
|$3,540
|$4,197
|Rough
|$1,659
|$2,531
|$3,001
Estimated values
2002 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,283
|$3,359
|$3,940
|Clean
|$2,055
|$3,024
|$3,547
|Average
|$1,598
|$2,353
|$2,760
|Rough
|$1,142
|$1,682
|$1,973
Estimated values
2002 GMC Yukon XL Denali AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,219
|$3,004
|$3,427
|Clean
|$1,998
|$2,704
|$3,085
|Average
|$1,554
|$2,104
|$2,401
|Rough
|$1,110
|$1,505
|$1,717
Estimated values
2002 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE 2WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,028
|$2,868
|$3,321
|Clean
|$1,825
|$2,581
|$2,990
|Average
|$1,420
|$2,009
|$2,327
|Rough
|$1,015
|$1,436
|$1,663