Estimated values
1997 Honda Prelude 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,681
|$2,488
|$2,928
|Clean
|$1,485
|$2,203
|$2,594
|Average
|$1,092
|$1,633
|$1,926
|Rough
|$699
|$1,064
|$1,259
Estimated values
1997 Honda Prelude Type SH 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,871
|$2,748
|$3,225
|Clean
|$1,652
|$2,433
|$2,858
|Average
|$1,215
|$1,804
|$2,122
|Rough
|$778
|$1,175
|$1,387