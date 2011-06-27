  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,631$7,580$8,969
Clean$5,342$7,182$8,484
Average$4,766$6,386$7,513
Rough$4,189$5,589$6,543
Sell my 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Santa Fe near you
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,065$6,890$8,190
Clean$4,805$6,528$7,747
Average$4,287$5,805$6,861
Rough$3,768$5,081$5,975
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,370$7,177$8,464
Clean$5,095$6,800$8,006
Average$4,545$6,046$7,090
Rough$3,995$5,292$6,174
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,987$5,320$6,269
Clean$3,783$5,041$5,930
Average$3,375$4,482$5,252
Rough$2,966$3,923$4,573
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,557$6,217$7,398
Clean$4,324$5,891$6,998
Average$3,857$5,238$6,197
Rough$3,390$4,584$5,397
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,814$6,453$7,620
Clean$4,567$6,114$7,207
Average$4,074$5,436$6,383
Rough$3,581$4,758$5,558
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,872$7,937$9,407
Clean$5,571$7,520$8,898
Average$4,970$6,687$7,880
Rough$4,369$5,853$6,862
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,836$6,597$7,849
Clean$4,589$6,250$7,425
Average$4,093$5,557$6,575
Rough$3,598$4,864$5,726
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,765$6,561$7,838
Clean$4,521$6,216$7,414
Average$4,033$5,527$6,566
Rough$3,545$4,838$5,718
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,362$7,303$8,685
Clean$5,087$6,920$8,215
Average$4,538$6,152$7,276
Rough$3,989$5,385$6,336
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,783 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,041 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe and see how it feels. Learn more
