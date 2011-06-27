Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,631
|$7,580
|$8,969
|Clean
|$5,342
|$7,182
|$8,484
|Average
|$4,766
|$6,386
|$7,513
|Rough
|$4,189
|$5,589
|$6,543
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,065
|$6,890
|$8,190
|Clean
|$4,805
|$6,528
|$7,747
|Average
|$4,287
|$5,805
|$6,861
|Rough
|$3,768
|$5,081
|$5,975
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,370
|$7,177
|$8,464
|Clean
|$5,095
|$6,800
|$8,006
|Average
|$4,545
|$6,046
|$7,090
|Rough
|$3,995
|$5,292
|$6,174
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,987
|$5,320
|$6,269
|Clean
|$3,783
|$5,041
|$5,930
|Average
|$3,375
|$4,482
|$5,252
|Rough
|$2,966
|$3,923
|$4,573
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,557
|$6,217
|$7,398
|Clean
|$4,324
|$5,891
|$6,998
|Average
|$3,857
|$5,238
|$6,197
|Rough
|$3,390
|$4,584
|$5,397
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,814
|$6,453
|$7,620
|Clean
|$4,567
|$6,114
|$7,207
|Average
|$4,074
|$5,436
|$6,383
|Rough
|$3,581
|$4,758
|$5,558
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,872
|$7,937
|$9,407
|Clean
|$5,571
|$7,520
|$8,898
|Average
|$4,970
|$6,687
|$7,880
|Rough
|$4,369
|$5,853
|$6,862
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,836
|$6,597
|$7,849
|Clean
|$4,589
|$6,250
|$7,425
|Average
|$4,093
|$5,557
|$6,575
|Rough
|$3,598
|$4,864
|$5,726
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,765
|$6,561
|$7,838
|Clean
|$4,521
|$6,216
|$7,414
|Average
|$4,033
|$5,527
|$6,566
|Rough
|$3,545
|$4,838
|$5,718
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,362
|$7,303
|$8,685
|Clean
|$5,087
|$6,920
|$8,215
|Average
|$4,538
|$6,152
|$7,276
|Rough
|$3,989
|$5,385
|$6,336