Used 1990 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me

3,797 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Suburban Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,797 listings
  • 1993 Chevrolet Suburban 1500
    used

    1993 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    279,047 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 1993 Chevrolet Suburban 1500
    used

    1993 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    86,915 miles

    $10,995

    Details
  • 1995 Chevrolet Suburban 2500
    used

    1995 Chevrolet Suburban 2500

    227,388 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,195

    Details
  • 1995 Chevrolet Suburban 1500
    used

    1995 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    190,578 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,895

    Details
  • 1997 Chevrolet Suburban 1500
    used

    1997 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    248,488 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 1997 Chevrolet Suburban 1500
    used

    1997 Chevrolet Suburban 1500

    222,643 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,495

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    208,713 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $3,950

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    183,255 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2020 Chevrolet Suburban LS in Silver
    used

    2020 Chevrolet Suburban LS

    15,851 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $40,750

    $7,360 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier in Silver
    used

    2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier

    2,248 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $56,999

    $7,817 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT

    106,100 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $23,995

    $8,439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Chevrolet Suburban LT in Dark Red
    used

    2020 Chevrolet Suburban LT

    6,724 miles
    Great Deal

    $48,500

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500

    149,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $4,465 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Chevrolet Suburban LT in Gray
    used

    2020 Chevrolet Suburban LT

    4,601 miles
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $46,999

    $5,234 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT

    218,969 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,500

    $2,264 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Chevrolet Suburban LT in White
    used

    2019 Chevrolet Suburban LT

    15,261 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $41,565

    $5,569 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier in White
    certified

    2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier

    18,535 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $55,995

    $7,633 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Chevrolet Suburban LT in White
    used

    2020 Chevrolet Suburban LT

    4,629 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $46,984

    $5,251 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Suburban searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,797 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 1990 Chevrolet Suburban

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Suburban

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Suburban
Overall Consumer Rating
4.511 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
  • 5
    (45%)
  • 4
    (55%)
My truck
Mr. Mech. Engineer,06/13/2004
I've had this thing since 1989 and the only problems it has ever given me are the water pump broke at 160,000, a bolt in a seat once broke, and a wire from the battery to the starter deteriorated. The combined cost of the last two repairs was under $3.00. It is a great, reliable, and functional truck, and has power to spair. I highly recommend this model
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Suburban
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chevrolet Suburban info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings