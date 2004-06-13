Used 1990 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me
- 279,047 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 5.7L V8 engine with 210hp @ 4000rpm and 300ft-lb @ 2800rpm 12mpg combined <b>Equipment</b> Enough room to carry all your cargo, passengers and equipment on a long road trip. Offering a ride height that is above most other vehicles, this unit has great visibility on the road. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this vehicle and drive with confidence. Anti-lock brakes are standard on the vehicle. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Impresses the most discerning driver with the deep polished blue exterior on this model. The Chevrolet Suburban has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. It has a 5.7 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this 1/2 ton suv. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16K7PJ404704
Stock: UT404704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 86,915 miles
$10,995
Sleepy Hollow Motor Sales - New Eagle / Pennsylvania
1993 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN 1500 GOOD CARFAX , LOW MILEAGE , 2 WHEEL DRIVE , LOWERED!! BEIGE EXTERIOR WITH TAN CLOTH INTERIOR THATS NEXT TO NEW!! WHAT GREAT CRUISIN CAR FOR CAR GUY WITH KIDS THAT CANT HAVE C10!! FOUR NEW TIRES , NEW WATER PUMP , NEW RADIATOR , NEW IDLER ARM , NEW PITTMAN ARM , FRESH OIL AND FILTER , BELTECH LOWERING KIT. ONE SUPER NICE SUBURBAN! NEVER IN WINTER. GIVE US CALL AT 724-258-5933.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNEC16KXPJ335983
Stock: A-7416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 227,388 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,195
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1995 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS 7.4 Liter 454cu V8, Automatic Transmission, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Power Windows And Door Locks, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Stereo, Premium Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, Power Seats, Roof Rack, Towing Package, Running Boards, Runs And Drives Great, Loads Of Power, If You Need To Tow Something This Is the Vehicle For You, Top Surfaces Need Paint, Priced At Only $2195 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! 925-455-6666, That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! All you need is the down payment and proof of income. Visit our web site at www.perrymorganexpress.com We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol, Financiamiento Disponible. 10% Discount for CASH !! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 with 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNGC26N1SJ326043
Stock: 326043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2019
- 190,578 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,895
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1995 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4 Wheel Drive 5.7 Liter V8, Automatic Transmission, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Stereo CD, Cruise Control, Power Seats, Power Windows And Door Locks, Roof Rack, Privacy Glass, Running Boards, Two Tone Paint, Rear Barn Doors, Towing Package, Only $2895 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! 925-455-6666, That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Our Average Price Is UNDER $3000, Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. All you need is the down payment, Drivers License and proof of income. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! Lots to choose from. We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. Visit Our Web Site At www.perrymorganexpress.com. 10% Discount For CA$H!!!!!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16K3SJ316838
Stock: 316838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-05-2018
- 248,488 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 1997 Chevrolet Suburban 4dr 1500 4WD features a 5.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Victory Red with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - This Chevrolet is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Tow Package, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Locking Tailgate, Luxury Seats, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Power Brakes, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16R4VG130647
Stock: WCM128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 222,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,495
Daystarr Motors - Minnetonka / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GNFK16R3VG192248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 208,713 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$3,950
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
4WD, Gray Vinyl, ABS brakes, Illuminated entry.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16R4XJ428553
Stock: TE1118A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 183,255 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$2,500
Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois
4x4! Third Row Seating! Nice! Runs strong! Wow, we have a sharp Suburban for you! The body is in good shape with a clean, shiny, and attractive appearance. I like the smooth, strong, tough, reliable, luxurious, and sporty ride. The interior is in good shape with many nice options. This Suburban comes with tow package, 4x4, chrome running board tubes, power leather bucket seats with center console, excellent tires on factory Allow wheels, large overhead console, roof rack, third row seating, JVC Cd stereo with AUX port, auto, air, 5.7 V8, rear air , 4 wheel ABS brakes, daytime running lights, privacy glass, rear wiper and defroster, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more. If you demand value, third row seating, quality, reliability, and a strong running ride, this beautiful Suburban may be for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFK16R8XJ370835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,851 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$40,750$7,360 Below Market
Tom Kadlec Honda - Rochester / Minnesota
Chevrolet Suburban LS EcoTec3 5.3L V8At Tom Kadlec Honda we offer an extensive list of financing options for ALL customers. We work with over 30 different lenders to GUARANTEE finance approval on the vehicle YOU want to drive. We will work hard to ensure you the low payment and competitive interest rate YOU deserve!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Suburban LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKGKCXLR132709
Stock: P6613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 2,248 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$56,999$7,817 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCJKC9LR209760
Stock: M309153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 106,100 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$23,995$8,439 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! Previous taxi/livery vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKC8GR175196
Stock: 175196AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,724 milesGreat Deal
$48,500
Classic Chevrolet Pre-Owned - Grapevine / Texas
4x4, navigation / nav / gps, rear vision camera, tri zone digital climate control, heated seats & steering wheel forward collision alert, Bose premium audio, lane keep assist, adjustable foot pedals, park assist electronic shift 4WD, rear DVD entertainment w dual flip down monitors, power sunroof / moonroof, aluminum wheels, assist steps. We offer the best selection of premium quality vehicles in Texas with over 400 units in stock. My commitment to you is this: Provide a great vehicle at a fair price in a relaxed atmosphere. Classic Chevrolet - Relax, Enjoy the Difference (817) 410-6160
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Suburban LT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKHKC0LR210002
Stock: LR210002P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 149,100 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,995$4,465 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week! Previous rental vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKKE37BR378615
Stock: 378615AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,601 milesFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$46,999$5,234 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Suburban LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCHKCXLR234417
Stock: B308293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 218,969 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,500$2,264 Below Market
Domino Motors - Sac City / Iowa
This used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban in Sac City, IOWA is worth a look. This SUV's age shouldn't matter because it still drives as good as ever. It's a 5.3L V8 Amber Bronze Metallic SUV that offers drivers flexible cargo options. Motor was replaced at around 175,000 miles. Transmission was rebuilt at around 175,000 miles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFC16017J218815
Stock: 2729B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2019
- 15,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$41,565$5,569 Below Market
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
*Arcadia Chevy Buick* is pleased to offer this nice 2019 Chevy Suburban LT which comes with *OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE*! LUXURY PACKAGE includes additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio (AS8) power fold third row 60/40 split bench seats (ATH) Passive Entry System (ATT) second row power release 60/40 split folding bench seat (BTM) keyless start (DL3) outside heated power-adjustable power-folding mirrors (KA6) heated second row seats (N38) memory power tilt and telescopic steering column (TC2) hands-free liftgate (T3U) fog lamps (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert and (UVD) heated steering wheel and color key rear fascia trailer hitch closeout, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM REAR SEAT BLU-RAY/DVD with remote control overhead display Wi-Fi wireless projection capability four 2-channel wireless digital headphones auxiliary HDMI/MHL audio/video input and 2 USB ports, LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, SUN ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE includes additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio and NavTraffic service (CF5) power sunroof (U42) rear seat DVD entertainment system and (IO6) 8" diagonal color touch-screen Navigation with Chevrolet Infotainment, FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST, SEATS HEATED SECOND ROW OUTBOARD SEATS, STEERING WHEEL HEATED LEATHER-WRAPPED AND COLOR-KEYED with theft-deterrent locking feature, SUSPENSION PACKAGE PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE (STD), TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING heated seat cushions and seat backs 10-way power driver and passenger seat includes 6-way power cushions driver seat 2-position memory 2-way power lumbar control and power recline (STD), LIFTGATE POWER HANDS FREE, STEERING COLUMN POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC, SUNROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and wind deflector, KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON, DVD SCREEN THIRD ROW, PASSIVE ENTRY SYSTEM includes (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry, SUMMIT WHITE, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE POWER-FOLDING AND DRIVER-SIDE AUTO-DIMMING with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination, REAR AXLE 3.08 RATIO, SEATS SECOND ROW 60/40 SPLIT-FOLDING BENCH POWER RELEASE, ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), WHEELS 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) ALUMINUM WITH HIGH-POLISHED FINISH (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; and Shop with the ability to browse select and install apps to your vehicle. You can customize your content with audio weather and more; featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone; 5 USB ports and 1 auxiliary jack, TIRES P265/65R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD), COCOA/DUNE LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, PAINT SCHEME SOLID APPLICATION, FOG LAMPS, SEATS THIRD ROW 60/40 SPLIT-BENCH POWER FOLD, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Rear Wheel Drive, Tow Hitch, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Conventional Spare Tire, Conventional Spare Tire, Running Boards/Side Steps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, HD Radio, Bluetooth Connection, WiFi Hotspot, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Leather Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Auxiliary Audio Input, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Engine Start, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Adjustable Pedals, Security System, Power Windows, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Telematics, Brake Assist, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chevrolet Suburban LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCHKC9KR395436
Stock: 3395436A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- certified
2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier18,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$55,995$7,633 Below Market
Mills Chevrolet - Davenport / Iowa
** USB Port, ** Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, ** Bluetooth, ** Sunroof/Moonroof, ** Backup Camera, ** Navigation System, ** Leather Seats, ** Heated Seats, ** Memory Seat, ** Remote Start, ** Keyless Start, ** HomeLink, ** Third Row Seating, ** Rear Seat Entertainment, ** 4x4/4-wheel drive, Dual Climate Control, Heated Steering Wheel. Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Summit White 2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 4D Sport Utility V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSKJKC9LR114795
Stock: P3862
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-24-2020
- 4,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$46,984$5,251 Below Market
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Quincy Chevrolet Buick GMC is the best place to buy a new or pre-owned vehicle.Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast.We will buy your car even if you don't buy oursCall 850-875-4200 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chevrolet Suburban LT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSCHKC9LR211341
Stock: 3211341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
