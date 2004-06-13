Used 1990 Chevrolet Suburban for Sale Near Me

Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana

<b>Vehicle Details</b> 5.7L V8 engine with 210hp @ 4000rpm and 300ft-lb @ 2800rpm 12mpg combined <b>Equipment</b> Enough room to carry all your cargo, passengers and equipment on a long road trip. Offering a ride height that is above most other vehicles, this unit has great visibility on the road. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this vehicle and drive with confidence. Anti-lock brakes are standard on the vehicle. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Impresses the most discerning driver with the deep polished blue exterior on this model. The Chevrolet Suburban has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. It has a 5.7 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this 1/2 ton suv. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNFK16K7PJ404704

Stock: UT404704

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020