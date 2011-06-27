Used 2016 Chevrolet SS Sedan Consumer Reviews

What a Fun Car! KSB , 07/08/2016 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I was searching for something that would meet up to my old car. I had a 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo - SS SC with all the bells and whistles, comforts and get up and go that I wanted in a car. I test drove 8 different vehicles within the price range I was willing to pay. Although the Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 both came close - you see those cars at every turn - everyone owns one. I wanted something different than the rest on the road. I also had great luck with the Chevrolet, so decided to go back to the Chevrolet dealer to see what else they might have comparable to the Monte Carlo. I test drove an Impala - too big and not enough take off. I test drove a Cadillac - it was comfortable enough, had pretty good take off - but to get heated seats - it was going to cost approximately another $10,000 - not worth it. I had already test drove a Camaro - awesome power - but my gosh that thing was so cramped and uncomfortable to ride in - it was all about the engine and the great looking outside. So I decided I would try the Chevy SS - and am I glad I did - Oh what Fun!! The one I test drove was a manual and it was great, however, I have gotten lazy over the years, was used to an automatic and didn't want to shift gears anymore - besides it was an unattractive blue. If it had been that beautiful dark navy blue I've seen in the Dodge - I might have considered it. However, I am partial to a black car. Since the closest dealer with a black automatic SS was an hour away in hell traffic, I bit the bullet to go and test drive one. It was worth the drive - although I didn't like the price they offered and left the dealership. But I couldn't stop thinking about that car. It took a couple of days for the dealership to call me and ask what I didn't like about the car. I explained that I liked the car but here is how I work - I offer them a price, they don't add on all of their extras that I don't want and then I will decide what I need to put down and borrow for a loan. I gave them an offer. They didn't take what I offered, but came back with a price I was willing to pay. No, there is nothing fancy about the car, it doesn't have the distinct look of a bad boy Camaro - yes, everyone thinks at first that it's an Impala, but I don't mind. It's a tad smaller than my Monte Carlo, which I wanted. Yes, it's a gas hog, but that's to be expected - I am hoping it will get better once I decide I am done testing it's power. You might think it is a grandma car (and I am a grandma) however, when I go blasting passed them on the highway, they know by the sound and the speed that it's not your ordinary grandma car. I was actually sad leaving my Monte Carlo at the dealership - but after two days - my SS and I are doing just fine! As of June 2017 I have owned the car a year and I still love it and it's still fun to drive. I am glad I made the choice of the Chevy SS - it may not look like a beast - but it feels great!! I was asked to update my review - Today is January 2018 and still love my car!! Still loved my car when it was totaled on 10/05/2018!! Sad day, however, the car did it's job and saved my life! I would have bought another one if there had been a new one out there, no luck...so life goes on. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sleeper Sports Sedan from Australia JW , 11/07/2016 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful After 18 months of owning a 2016 Chevrolet SS with the 6-speed automatic, I remain very pleased. The exhaust note in Sport, Performance or Track mode makes me smile every time I start the car and step on the gas. It's also nice to flip to touring to quiet it down a little and smooth out the bumps when cruising on the interstate. Highs include: handling; accelleration; engine/exhaust rumble; exclusivity of having one of only an estimated 10,000 Chevy SS's imported to the US for model years 2014-17 as the 2017's are the last ones being made; and the amazing amount of tech that comes standard. Lows include: no Homelink(!!) so you are stuck with a clunky garage door opener remote; the 6-speed automatic is slow to downshift, sometimes clunks into gear, and overall not very responsive to the 415 hp and 415 lb/ft of torque begging to come out and play; and the brakes started squealing well before needing to be replaced. Overall, finding this car with a 20% GM discount tag makes it the best performance sedan for the money, and one of the few rear wheel drive, naturally aspirated V8's left. The fuel economy is terrible, but people willing to buy this car aren't looking for a Prius so I don't consider it to be a negative. *Update: 6 months later, my review hasn't changed. I put 245/45R18 Michelin X-Ice Xi3 winter tires mounted on all black wheels that looked great and so I could actually drive it during the winter. Tires did great, and I enjoyed having RWD in the snow. It's a lot of fun steering with your throttle. To be clear, this is not an AWD crossover or SUV. It has low ground clearance, RWD, and lots of power. Not the best combination for driving in deep snow. Depending on your winter weather driving needs and how severe the weather can get, the SS might be better hanging out in the garage, waiting for Spring to arrive. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Sedan version of the Dodo bird Bethany , 10/18/2016 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We never owned a Chevy in the past but when I was forced back into the car market thanks to VW TDI scandal I decided I wanted a sedan with rear wheel drive and a MANUAL transmission something no longer offered in the Passat, Mazda M6, or Nissan Maxima all of which I would have seriously considered. Thanks to a google search I found the Chevy SS and do not regret this purchase. In fact, the more I drive the car, the more I love it. My husband and I are now fighting over driving the SS so we are considering purchasing a second as Chevy is still offering 20% off until the end of the October. This car becomes extinct in 2017 and, sadly, I fear a manual transmission sedan will go with it. Update 4/19/2017: I passed this Chevy SS to my husband and we found a red Chevy SS that still had the 20% off tag which we purchased in November 2016. No more fighting over the car! We both love it. I enjoy the car more now than when I first purchased. I understand that it is not for everyone, but it is perfect for me. October 2017 update: we still own both Chevy SS cars and absolutely still love them. I had an issue with my power steering which Chevy repaired as was still under warranty and my only gripe is the dealership which bumbled with the repair (ordering the wrong part then not ordering all the parts needed) causing a delay in the repair. My car was at the dealership for over a week and I was never offered a loaner car. Thankfully I own 4 vehicles but it would have been considerate to at least offer a vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Verifiable Wolf in Sheep's Clothing Jason W , 01/03/2017 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Needed a new car, thanks to the VW TDI scandal and it just so happened to coincide with the elimination of my 110 mile round-trip commute. As a car enthusiast, I was looking for something fun to drive that also could haul the family in comfort. With fuel economy no longer a factor, I landed on the SS. My dealer couldn't locate a 6M in black, silver or blue within a 250 mile radius that also had the 20% off MSRP tag, so I ended up with an automatic. I was able to enjoy the summer tires for the first 800 miles before swapping them out for Michelin Ice Xi3 snow tires on 18" wheels. 1200 miles on the snow tires has been surprisingly good, and not all that different than my Passat TDI on the same tires. Of course the best part is firing up that big, throaty V8 and hitting the nearest on-ramp for a quick blast to 70+ mph. With the summer OEM tires back on, handling, braking, and acceleration instantly improved and I am enjoying this car every time I drive it. I have found the Performance setting to provide the best responsiveness for the automatic transmission and it handles excellent. Touring and Sport cause the auto to be very slow to respond on downshifts. With 2017 being the last model year for this modern day V8, RWD muscle car and fewer than 15,000 of these cars imported to the U.S. since the 2014's first came over, the opportunity to own a unique piece of Chevy history is running out. I'm very happy that I was able to pick one up and use it as my daily driver. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value