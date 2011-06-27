  1. Home
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,819$13,913$14,859
Clean$12,237$13,277$14,161
Average$11,075$12,003$12,765
Rough$9,912$10,730$11,369
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,914$21,329$24,206
Clean$17,102$20,353$23,069
Average$15,477$18,401$20,795
Rough$13,853$16,449$18,520
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,836$22,533$24,824
Clean$18,937$21,502$23,657
Average$17,138$19,440$21,325
Rough$15,339$17,378$18,993
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,746$27,010$31,428
Clean$20,760$25,774$29,951
Average$18,787$23,303$26,998
Rough$16,815$20,831$24,045
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,167$20,987$24,197
Clean$16,388$20,027$23,060
Average$14,831$18,106$20,787
Rough$13,274$16,185$18,513
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,339$32,716$38,066
Clean$25,145$31,219$36,278
Average$22,756$28,225$32,701
Rough$20,367$25,231$29,124
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,082$20,851$24,017
Clean$16,307$19,897$22,888
Average$14,758$17,988$20,632
Rough$13,209$16,080$18,375
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,553$19,483$21,955
Clean$15,802$18,591$20,923
Average$14,301$16,808$18,860
Rough$12,800$15,025$16,798
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,870$24,682$28,718
Clean$18,969$23,552$27,369
Average$17,167$21,294$24,670
Rough$15,365$19,035$21,972
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,455$17,954$20,890
Clean$13,799$17,133$19,909
Average$12,488$15,490$17,946
Rough$11,177$13,847$15,983
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,721$24,496$28,502
Clean$18,826$23,375$27,163
Average$17,038$21,134$24,485
Rough$15,249$18,892$21,807
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,719$18,282$21,272
Clean$14,051$17,445$20,273
Average$12,716$15,772$18,274
Rough$11,381$14,099$16,276
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,692$29,428$34,239
Clean$22,617$28,081$32,631
Average$20,469$25,388$29,414
Rough$18,320$22,695$26,197
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,076$19,371$22,143
Clean$15,347$18,485$21,103
Average$13,889$16,712$19,022
Rough$12,431$14,940$16,942
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,069$21,926$25,168
Clean$17,250$20,922$23,986
Average$15,611$18,916$21,621
Rough$13,973$16,909$19,257
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,139$25,293$28,790
Clean$20,180$24,136$27,438
Average$18,263$21,821$24,732
Rough$16,346$19,506$22,027
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,562$24,717$27,391
Clean$20,584$23,586$26,104
Average$18,629$21,324$23,531
Rough$16,673$19,062$20,957
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,805$29,051$32,636
Clean$23,681$27,722$31,102
Average$21,431$25,063$28,036
Rough$19,181$22,405$24,970
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,540$23,535$26,896
Clean$18,654$22,458$25,632
Average$16,882$20,305$23,105
Rough$15,110$18,151$20,578
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,148$28,669$32,478
Clean$23,053$27,357$30,952
Average$20,863$24,733$27,901
Rough$18,673$22,110$24,849
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,890$23,815$27,120
Clean$18,988$22,725$25,846
Average$17,185$20,546$23,298
Rough$15,381$18,367$20,749
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,258$16,728$18,814
Clean$13,611$15,963$17,930
Average$12,318$14,432$16,162
Rough$11,025$12,901$14,395
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,837$23,551$26,680
Clean$18,938$22,473$25,427
Average$17,139$20,318$22,920
Rough$15,340$18,163$20,413
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,219$21,018$23,387
Clean$17,393$20,056$22,288
Average$15,741$18,132$20,091
Rough$14,088$16,209$17,893
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,998$22,512$25,474
Clean$18,137$21,482$24,278
Average$16,414$19,422$21,884
Rough$14,691$17,362$19,491
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,589$19,357$21,695
Clean$15,836$18,471$20,676
Average$14,332$16,700$18,637
Rough$12,828$14,928$16,599
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,618$23,691$27,116
Clean$18,728$22,607$25,842
Average$16,949$20,439$23,295
Rough$15,170$18,271$20,747
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,741$17,360$19,569
Clean$14,073$16,566$18,650
Average$12,736$14,977$16,811
Rough$11,399$13,388$14,973
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,895$22,201$25,816
Clean$17,083$21,186$24,603
Average$15,460$19,154$22,177
Rough$13,838$17,122$19,752
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,579$20,646$23,235
Clean$16,782$19,701$22,143
Average$15,187$17,812$19,960
Rough$13,593$15,923$17,777
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,491$20,205$23,325
Clean$15,743$19,280$22,229
Average$14,247$17,431$20,038
Rough$12,752$15,582$17,846
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,553$24,287$28,259
Clean$18,667$23,176$26,931
Average$16,893$20,953$24,276
Rough$15,120$18,731$21,621
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,347$19,967$23,008
Clean$15,606$19,053$21,927
Average$14,124$17,226$19,765
Rough$12,641$15,399$17,603
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,019$19,477$22,382
Clean$15,293$18,585$21,331
Average$13,840$16,803$19,228
Rough$12,387$15,021$17,125
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,118$23,554$26,456
Clean$19,206$22,476$25,213
Average$17,381$20,321$22,727
Rough$15,557$18,165$20,242
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,924$21,392$24,313
Clean$17,111$20,414$23,171
Average$15,485$18,456$20,887
Rough$13,860$16,498$18,602
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,265$22,688$26,397
Clean$17,437$21,649$25,157
Average$15,781$19,573$22,677
Rough$14,124$17,497$20,197
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,672$22,873$25,580
Clean$18,780$21,827$24,378
Average$16,996$19,733$21,975
Rough$15,212$17,640$19,571
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,611 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,963 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,611 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,963 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,611 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,963 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD ranges from $11,025 to $18,814, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.