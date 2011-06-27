Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,819
|$13,913
|$14,859
|Clean
|$12,237
|$13,277
|$14,161
|Average
|$11,075
|$12,003
|$12,765
|Rough
|$9,912
|$10,730
|$11,369
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,914
|$21,329
|$24,206
|Clean
|$17,102
|$20,353
|$23,069
|Average
|$15,477
|$18,401
|$20,795
|Rough
|$13,853
|$16,449
|$18,520
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,836
|$22,533
|$24,824
|Clean
|$18,937
|$21,502
|$23,657
|Average
|$17,138
|$19,440
|$21,325
|Rough
|$15,339
|$17,378
|$18,993
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,746
|$27,010
|$31,428
|Clean
|$20,760
|$25,774
|$29,951
|Average
|$18,787
|$23,303
|$26,998
|Rough
|$16,815
|$20,831
|$24,045
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,167
|$20,987
|$24,197
|Clean
|$16,388
|$20,027
|$23,060
|Average
|$14,831
|$18,106
|$20,787
|Rough
|$13,274
|$16,185
|$18,513
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,339
|$32,716
|$38,066
|Clean
|$25,145
|$31,219
|$36,278
|Average
|$22,756
|$28,225
|$32,701
|Rough
|$20,367
|$25,231
|$29,124
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,082
|$20,851
|$24,017
|Clean
|$16,307
|$19,897
|$22,888
|Average
|$14,758
|$17,988
|$20,632
|Rough
|$13,209
|$16,080
|$18,375
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,553
|$19,483
|$21,955
|Clean
|$15,802
|$18,591
|$20,923
|Average
|$14,301
|$16,808
|$18,860
|Rough
|$12,800
|$15,025
|$16,798
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,870
|$24,682
|$28,718
|Clean
|$18,969
|$23,552
|$27,369
|Average
|$17,167
|$21,294
|$24,670
|Rough
|$15,365
|$19,035
|$21,972
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,455
|$17,954
|$20,890
|Clean
|$13,799
|$17,133
|$19,909
|Average
|$12,488
|$15,490
|$17,946
|Rough
|$11,177
|$13,847
|$15,983
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,721
|$24,496
|$28,502
|Clean
|$18,826
|$23,375
|$27,163
|Average
|$17,038
|$21,134
|$24,485
|Rough
|$15,249
|$18,892
|$21,807
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,719
|$18,282
|$21,272
|Clean
|$14,051
|$17,445
|$20,273
|Average
|$12,716
|$15,772
|$18,274
|Rough
|$11,381
|$14,099
|$16,276
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,692
|$29,428
|$34,239
|Clean
|$22,617
|$28,081
|$32,631
|Average
|$20,469
|$25,388
|$29,414
|Rough
|$18,320
|$22,695
|$26,197
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,076
|$19,371
|$22,143
|Clean
|$15,347
|$18,485
|$21,103
|Average
|$13,889
|$16,712
|$19,022
|Rough
|$12,431
|$14,940
|$16,942
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,069
|$21,926
|$25,168
|Clean
|$17,250
|$20,922
|$23,986
|Average
|$15,611
|$18,916
|$21,621
|Rough
|$13,973
|$16,909
|$19,257
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,139
|$25,293
|$28,790
|Clean
|$20,180
|$24,136
|$27,438
|Average
|$18,263
|$21,821
|$24,732
|Rough
|$16,346
|$19,506
|$22,027
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,562
|$24,717
|$27,391
|Clean
|$20,584
|$23,586
|$26,104
|Average
|$18,629
|$21,324
|$23,531
|Rough
|$16,673
|$19,062
|$20,957
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,805
|$29,051
|$32,636
|Clean
|$23,681
|$27,722
|$31,102
|Average
|$21,431
|$25,063
|$28,036
|Rough
|$19,181
|$22,405
|$24,970
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,540
|$23,535
|$26,896
|Clean
|$18,654
|$22,458
|$25,632
|Average
|$16,882
|$20,305
|$23,105
|Rough
|$15,110
|$18,151
|$20,578
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,148
|$28,669
|$32,478
|Clean
|$23,053
|$27,357
|$30,952
|Average
|$20,863
|$24,733
|$27,901
|Rough
|$18,673
|$22,110
|$24,849
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,890
|$23,815
|$27,120
|Clean
|$18,988
|$22,725
|$25,846
|Average
|$17,185
|$20,546
|$23,298
|Rough
|$15,381
|$18,367
|$20,749
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,258
|$16,728
|$18,814
|Clean
|$13,611
|$15,963
|$17,930
|Average
|$12,318
|$14,432
|$16,162
|Rough
|$11,025
|$12,901
|$14,395
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,837
|$23,551
|$26,680
|Clean
|$18,938
|$22,473
|$25,427
|Average
|$17,139
|$20,318
|$22,920
|Rough
|$15,340
|$18,163
|$20,413
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,219
|$21,018
|$23,387
|Clean
|$17,393
|$20,056
|$22,288
|Average
|$15,741
|$18,132
|$20,091
|Rough
|$14,088
|$16,209
|$17,893
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,998
|$22,512
|$25,474
|Clean
|$18,137
|$21,482
|$24,278
|Average
|$16,414
|$19,422
|$21,884
|Rough
|$14,691
|$17,362
|$19,491
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,589
|$19,357
|$21,695
|Clean
|$15,836
|$18,471
|$20,676
|Average
|$14,332
|$16,700
|$18,637
|Rough
|$12,828
|$14,928
|$16,599
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,618
|$23,691
|$27,116
|Clean
|$18,728
|$22,607
|$25,842
|Average
|$16,949
|$20,439
|$23,295
|Rough
|$15,170
|$18,271
|$20,747
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,741
|$17,360
|$19,569
|Clean
|$14,073
|$16,566
|$18,650
|Average
|$12,736
|$14,977
|$16,811
|Rough
|$11,399
|$13,388
|$14,973
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,895
|$22,201
|$25,816
|Clean
|$17,083
|$21,186
|$24,603
|Average
|$15,460
|$19,154
|$22,177
|Rough
|$13,838
|$17,122
|$19,752
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,579
|$20,646
|$23,235
|Clean
|$16,782
|$19,701
|$22,143
|Average
|$15,187
|$17,812
|$19,960
|Rough
|$13,593
|$15,923
|$17,777
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,491
|$20,205
|$23,325
|Clean
|$15,743
|$19,280
|$22,229
|Average
|$14,247
|$17,431
|$20,038
|Rough
|$12,752
|$15,582
|$17,846
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,553
|$24,287
|$28,259
|Clean
|$18,667
|$23,176
|$26,931
|Average
|$16,893
|$20,953
|$24,276
|Rough
|$15,120
|$18,731
|$21,621
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,347
|$19,967
|$23,008
|Clean
|$15,606
|$19,053
|$21,927
|Average
|$14,124
|$17,226
|$19,765
|Rough
|$12,641
|$15,399
|$17,603
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,019
|$19,477
|$22,382
|Clean
|$15,293
|$18,585
|$21,331
|Average
|$13,840
|$16,803
|$19,228
|Rough
|$12,387
|$15,021
|$17,125
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,118
|$23,554
|$26,456
|Clean
|$19,206
|$22,476
|$25,213
|Average
|$17,381
|$20,321
|$22,727
|Rough
|$15,557
|$18,165
|$20,242
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,924
|$21,392
|$24,313
|Clean
|$17,111
|$20,414
|$23,171
|Average
|$15,485
|$18,456
|$20,887
|Rough
|$13,860
|$16,498
|$18,602
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,265
|$22,688
|$26,397
|Clean
|$17,437
|$21,649
|$25,157
|Average
|$15,781
|$19,573
|$22,677
|Rough
|$14,124
|$17,497
|$20,197
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,672
|$22,873
|$25,580
|Clean
|$18,780
|$21,827
|$24,378
|Average
|$16,996
|$19,733
|$21,975
|Rough
|$15,212
|$17,640
|$19,571