Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,065
|$3,230
|$3,846
|Clean
|$1,871
|$2,929
|$3,491
|Average
|$1,484
|$2,326
|$2,779
|Rough
|$1,096
|$1,723
|$2,068
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GLI 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,413
|$3,981
|$4,813
|Clean
|$2,186
|$3,610
|$4,368
|Average
|$1,734
|$2,867
|$3,478
|Rough
|$1,281
|$2,123
|$2,588
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GLI 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,510
|$4,129
|$4,986
|Clean
|$2,275
|$3,744
|$4,525
|Average
|$1,804
|$2,973
|$3,603
|Rough
|$1,332
|$2,202
|$2,681
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,083
|$3,481
|$4,222
|Clean
|$1,888
|$3,156
|$3,831
|Average
|$1,497
|$2,506
|$3,051
|Rough
|$1,106
|$1,856
|$2,270
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GLI PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,669
|$2,461
|$2,881
|Clean
|$1,512
|$2,232
|$2,614
|Average
|$1,199
|$1,772
|$2,082
|Rough
|$886
|$1,313
|$1,549
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GLI PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,855
|$2,938
|$3,511
|Clean
|$1,681
|$2,664
|$3,186
|Average
|$1,333
|$2,115
|$2,537
|Rough
|$985
|$1,567
|$1,887