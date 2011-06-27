  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,065$3,230$3,846
Clean$1,871$2,929$3,491
Average$1,484$2,326$2,779
Rough$1,096$1,723$2,068
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GLI 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,413$3,981$4,813
Clean$2,186$3,610$4,368
Average$1,734$2,867$3,478
Rough$1,281$2,123$2,588
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GLI 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/08 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,510$4,129$4,986
Clean$2,275$3,744$4,525
Average$1,804$2,973$3,603
Rough$1,332$2,202$2,681
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,083$3,481$4,222
Clean$1,888$3,156$3,831
Average$1,497$2,506$3,051
Rough$1,106$1,856$2,270
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GLI PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,669$2,461$2,881
Clean$1,512$2,232$2,614
Average$1,199$1,772$2,082
Rough$886$1,313$1,549
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen GLI PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,855$2,938$3,511
Clean$1,681$2,664$3,186
Average$1,333$2,115$2,537
Rough$985$1,567$1,887
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Volkswagen GLI on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Volkswagen GLI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,871 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,929 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Volkswagen GLI. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Volkswagen GLI and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Volkswagen GLI ranges from $1,096 to $3,846, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Volkswagen GLI is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.