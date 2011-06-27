Estimated values
1993 Volkswagen Fox Wolfsburg 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$540
|$1,230
|$1,587
|Clean
|$475
|$1,085
|$1,403
|Average
|$345
|$794
|$1,035
|Rough
|$215
|$503
|$667
Estimated values
1993 Volkswagen Fox GL Wolfsburg 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$540
|$1,230
|$1,587
|Clean
|$475
|$1,085
|$1,403
|Average
|$345
|$794
|$1,035
|Rough
|$215
|$503
|$667
Estimated values
1993 Volkswagen Fox Polo 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$540
|$1,230
|$1,587
|Clean
|$475
|$1,085
|$1,403
|Average
|$345
|$794
|$1,035
|Rough
|$215
|$503
|$667