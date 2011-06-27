  1. Home
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,346$14,389$17,172
Clean$10,881$13,785$16,416
Average$9,949$12,576$14,905
Rough$9,018$11,367$13,394
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Technology (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,070$12,769$15,240
Clean$9,656$12,233$14,569
Average$8,830$11,160$13,228
Rough$8,003$10,087$11,887
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,719$12,325$14,710
Clean$9,320$11,807$14,062
Average$8,522$10,772$12,768
Rough$7,725$9,736$11,473
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,648$14,772$17,629
Clean$11,170$14,152$16,853
Average$10,214$12,910$15,302
Rough$9,258$11,669$13,751
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,429$13,225$15,784
Clean$10,001$12,670$15,090
Average$9,145$11,559$13,701
Rough$8,289$10,448$12,312
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,429$13,225$15,784
Clean$10,001$12,670$15,090
Average$9,145$11,559$13,701
Rough$8,289$10,448$12,312
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,648$14,772$17,629
Clean$11,170$14,152$16,853
Average$10,214$12,910$15,302
Rough$9,258$11,669$13,751
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,946$12,752$15,317
Clean$9,538$12,216$14,643
Average$8,722$11,145$13,295
Rough$7,905$10,074$11,947
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,999$12,666$15,105
Clean$9,589$12,134$14,440
Average$8,768$11,070$13,111
Rough$7,947$10,005$11,782
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,058$14,023$16,737
Clean$10,604$13,434$16,000
Average$9,697$12,256$14,528
Rough$8,789$11,078$13,055
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,123$11,810$14,266
Clean$8,748$11,314$13,638
Average$7,999$10,322$12,383
Rough$7,250$9,329$11,127
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,946$12,752$15,317
Clean$9,538$12,216$14,643
Average$8,722$11,145$13,295
Rough$7,905$10,074$11,947
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,946$12,752$15,317
Clean$9,538$12,216$14,643
Average$8,722$11,145$13,295
Rough$7,905$10,074$11,947
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,485$13,297$15,869
Clean$10,055$12,739$15,171
Average$9,194$11,621$13,774
Rough$8,333$10,504$12,378
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,065$13,928$16,550
Clean$10,610$13,343$15,822
Average$9,702$12,173$14,365
Rough$8,794$11,003$12,909
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T 2dr Convertible w/Technology (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,070$12,769$15,240
Clean$9,656$12,233$14,569
Average$8,830$11,160$13,228
Rough$8,003$10,087$11,887
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,946$12,752$15,317
Clean$9,538$12,216$14,643
Average$8,722$11,145$13,295
Rough$7,905$10,074$11,947
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,946$12,752$15,317
Clean$9,538$12,216$14,643
Average$8,722$11,145$13,295
Rough$7,905$10,074$11,947
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,792$13,686$16,334
Clean$10,349$13,111$15,615
Average$9,464$11,961$14,178
Rough$8,578$10,812$12,741
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,366$14,414$17,202
Clean$10,900$13,808$16,445
Average$9,967$12,597$14,931
Rough$9,034$11,386$13,417
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,123$11,810$14,266
Clean$8,748$11,314$13,638
Average$7,999$10,322$12,383
Rough$7,250$9,329$11,127
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,485$13,297$15,869
Clean$10,055$12,739$15,171
Average$9,194$11,621$13,774
Rough$8,333$10,504$12,378
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,007$12,860$15,468
Clean$9,596$12,319$14,787
Average$8,775$11,239$13,426
Rough$7,953$10,159$12,065
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Technology (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,824$12,653$15,240
Clean$9,420$12,122$14,569
Average$8,614$11,058$13,228
Rough$7,808$9,995$11,887
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Technology (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,824$12,653$15,240
Clean$9,420$12,122$14,569
Average$8,614$11,058$13,228
Rough$7,808$9,995$11,887
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,792$13,686$16,334
Clean$10,349$13,111$15,615
Average$9,464$11,961$14,178
Rough$8,578$10,812$12,741
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,346$14,389$17,172
Clean$10,881$13,785$16,416
Average$9,949$12,576$14,905
Rough$9,018$11,367$13,394
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,988$13,934$16,629
Clean$10,537$13,348$15,898
Average$9,635$12,178$14,434
Rough$8,733$11,007$12,971
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T 2dr Convertible w/Premium (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,502$13,318$15,895
Clean$10,071$12,759$15,196
Average$9,209$11,640$13,797
Rough$8,347$10,521$12,398
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,039$11,821$14,361
Clean$8,668$11,324$13,729
Average$7,926$10,331$12,465
Rough$7,184$9,338$11,202
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,668 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,324 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,668 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,324 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,668 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,324 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible ranges from $7,184 to $14,361, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.