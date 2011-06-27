Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,346
|$14,389
|$17,172
|Clean
|$10,881
|$13,785
|$16,416
|Average
|$9,949
|$12,576
|$14,905
|Rough
|$9,018
|$11,367
|$13,394
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Technology (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,070
|$12,769
|$15,240
|Clean
|$9,656
|$12,233
|$14,569
|Average
|$8,830
|$11,160
|$13,228
|Rough
|$8,003
|$10,087
|$11,887
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,719
|$12,325
|$14,710
|Clean
|$9,320
|$11,807
|$14,062
|Average
|$8,522
|$10,772
|$12,768
|Rough
|$7,725
|$9,736
|$11,473
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,429
|$13,225
|$15,784
|Clean
|$10,001
|$12,670
|$15,090
|Average
|$9,145
|$11,559
|$13,701
|Rough
|$8,289
|$10,448
|$12,312
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,648
|$14,772
|$17,629
|Clean
|$11,170
|$14,152
|$16,853
|Average
|$10,214
|$12,910
|$15,302
|Rough
|$9,258
|$11,669
|$13,751
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,946
|$12,752
|$15,317
|Clean
|$9,538
|$12,216
|$14,643
|Average
|$8,722
|$11,145
|$13,295
|Rough
|$7,905
|$10,074
|$11,947
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,999
|$12,666
|$15,105
|Clean
|$9,589
|$12,134
|$14,440
|Average
|$8,768
|$11,070
|$13,111
|Rough
|$7,947
|$10,005
|$11,782
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible w/Premium (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,058
|$14,023
|$16,737
|Clean
|$10,604
|$13,434
|$16,000
|Average
|$9,697
|$12,256
|$14,528
|Rough
|$8,789
|$11,078
|$13,055
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,123
|$11,810
|$14,266
|Clean
|$8,748
|$11,314
|$13,638
|Average
|$7,999
|$10,322
|$12,383
|Rough
|$7,250
|$9,329
|$11,127
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,946
|$12,752
|$15,317
|Clean
|$9,538
|$12,216
|$14,643
|Average
|$8,722
|$11,145
|$13,295
|Rough
|$7,905
|$10,074
|$11,947
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,946
|$12,752
|$15,317
|Clean
|$9,538
|$12,216
|$14,643
|Average
|$8,722
|$11,145
|$13,295
|Rough
|$7,905
|$10,074
|$11,947
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,485
|$13,297
|$15,869
|Clean
|$10,055
|$12,739
|$15,171
|Average
|$9,194
|$11,621
|$13,774
|Rough
|$8,333
|$10,504
|$12,378
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,065
|$13,928
|$16,550
|Clean
|$10,610
|$13,343
|$15,822
|Average
|$9,702
|$12,173
|$14,365
|Rough
|$8,794
|$11,003
|$12,909
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,946
|$12,752
|$15,317
|Clean
|$9,538
|$12,216
|$14,643
|Average
|$8,722
|$11,145
|$13,295
|Rough
|$7,905
|$10,074
|$11,947
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible R-Line PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,792
|$13,686
|$16,334
|Clean
|$10,349
|$13,111
|$15,615
|Average
|$9,464
|$11,961
|$14,178
|Rough
|$8,578
|$10,812
|$12,741
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,366
|$14,414
|$17,202
|Clean
|$10,900
|$13,808
|$16,445
|Average
|$9,967
|$12,597
|$14,931
|Rough
|$9,034
|$11,386
|$13,417
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,123
|$11,810
|$14,266
|Clean
|$8,748
|$11,314
|$13,638
|Average
|$7,999
|$10,322
|$12,383
|Rough
|$7,250
|$9,329
|$11,127
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,007
|$12,860
|$15,468
|Clean
|$9,596
|$12,319
|$14,787
|Average
|$8,775
|$11,239
|$13,426
|Rough
|$7,953
|$10,159
|$12,065
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Technology (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,824
|$12,653
|$15,240
|Clean
|$9,420
|$12,122
|$14,569
|Average
|$8,614
|$11,058
|$13,228
|Rough
|$7,808
|$9,995
|$11,887
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,988
|$13,934
|$16,629
|Clean
|$10,537
|$13,348
|$15,898
|Average
|$9,635
|$12,178
|$14,434
|Rough
|$8,733
|$11,007
|$12,971
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T 2dr Convertible w/Premium (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,502
|$13,318
|$15,895
|Clean
|$10,071
|$12,759
|$15,196
|Average
|$9,209
|$11,640
|$13,797
|Rough
|$8,347
|$10,521
|$12,398
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,039
|$11,821
|$14,361
|Clean
|$8,668
|$11,324
|$13,729
|Average
|$7,926
|$10,331
|$12,465
|Rough
|$7,184
|$9,338
|$11,202