Estimated values
1997 Volkswagen Golf GL 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,332
|$1,730
|Clean
|$515
|$1,177
|$1,531
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$558
|$732
Estimated values
1997 Volkswagen Golf Trek 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,332
|$1,730
|Clean
|$515
|$1,177
|$1,531
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$558
|$732
Estimated values
1997 Volkswagen Golf Jazz 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,332
|$1,730
|Clean
|$515
|$1,177
|$1,531
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$558
|$732
Estimated values
1997 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,332
|$1,730
|Clean
|$515
|$1,177
|$1,531
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$558
|$732
Estimated values
1997 Volkswagen Golf K2 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,332
|$1,730
|Clean
|$515
|$1,177
|$1,531
|Average
|$377
|$867
|$1,131
|Rough
|$239
|$558
|$732