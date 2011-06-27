Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,309
|$27,152
|$31,202
|Clean
|$22,747
|$26,479
|$30,396
|Average
|$21,623
|$25,132
|$28,784
|Rough
|$20,499
|$23,785
|$27,172
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf R 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,206
|$24,126
|$27,207
|Clean
|$20,695
|$23,527
|$26,505
|Average
|$19,673
|$22,331
|$25,099
|Rough
|$18,650
|$21,134
|$23,694
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf R 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,400
|$24,824
|$28,434
|Clean
|$20,884
|$24,208
|$27,699
|Average
|$19,852
|$22,977
|$26,230
|Rough
|$18,820
|$21,746
|$24,762
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,080
|$28,461
|$32,030
|Clean
|$24,475
|$27,755
|$31,202
|Average
|$23,266
|$26,344
|$29,548
|Rough
|$22,056
|$24,932
|$27,893