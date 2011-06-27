  1. Home
2017 Volkswagen Golf R Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf R w/DCC and Navigation 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,309$27,152$31,202
Clean$22,747$26,479$30,396
Average$21,623$25,132$28,784
Rough$20,499$23,785$27,172
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Volkswagen Golf R on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Volkswagen Golf R with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,884 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,208 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R ranges from $18,820 to $28,434, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
