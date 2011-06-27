Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.0T Final Edition SEL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,768
|$24,228
|$27,251
|Clean
|$21,427
|$23,841
|$26,801
|Average
|$20,745
|$23,066
|$25,902
|Rough
|$20,064
|$22,291
|$25,003
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.0T Final Edition SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,192
|$22,474
|$25,278
|Clean
|$19,875
|$22,114
|$24,861
|Average
|$19,243
|$21,395
|$24,027
|Rough
|$18,611
|$20,677
|$23,193
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.0T SE 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,817
|$23,169
|$26,060
|Clean
|$20,491
|$22,799
|$25,630
|Average
|$19,839
|$22,058
|$24,770
|Rough
|$19,187
|$21,317
|$23,910
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.0T S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,010
|$22,272
|$25,050
|Clean
|$19,697
|$21,915
|$24,637
|Average
|$19,070
|$21,203
|$23,810
|Rough
|$18,444
|$20,491
|$22,984