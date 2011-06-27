Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,849
|$4,230
|$4,950
|Clean
|$2,562
|$3,803
|$4,456
|Average
|$1,988
|$2,949
|$3,467
|Rough
|$1,414
|$2,094
|$2,479
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,114
|$4,567
|$5,324
|Clean
|$2,800
|$4,106
|$4,792
|Average
|$2,173
|$3,183
|$3,729
|Rough
|$1,545
|$2,261
|$2,666
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,583
|$7,359
|$8,810
|Clean
|$4,121
|$6,616
|$7,930
|Average
|$3,197
|$5,130
|$6,171
|Rough
|$2,274
|$3,643
|$4,411
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,049
|$6,289
|$7,458
|Clean
|$3,641
|$5,654
|$6,713
|Average
|$2,825
|$4,384
|$5,224
|Rough
|$2,009
|$3,114
|$3,734
Estimated values
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,497
|$5,256
|$6,172
|Clean
|$3,145
|$4,725
|$5,555
|Average
|$2,440
|$3,664
|$4,323
|Rough
|$1,735
|$2,602
|$3,090