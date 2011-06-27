Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Entourage Limited 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,236
|$3,295
|$3,919
|Clean
|$2,127
|$3,134
|$3,711
|Average
|$1,910
|$2,811
|$3,297
|Rough
|$1,693
|$2,488
|$2,883
Estimated values
2008 Hyundai Entourage GLS 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,848
|$2,738
|$3,261
|Clean
|$1,758
|$2,604
|$3,088
|Average
|$1,579
|$2,336
|$2,744
|Rough
|$1,399
|$2,068
|$2,399