Estimated values
2010 HUMMER H3T Alpha 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Leather (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,344
|$14,204
|$14,769
|Clean
|$12,532
|$13,346
|$13,877
|Average
|$10,908
|$11,632
|$12,094
|Rough
|$9,284
|$9,917
|$10,312
Estimated values
2010 HUMMER H3T 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,993
|$9,205
|$9,352
|Clean
|$8,446
|$8,649
|$8,787
|Average
|$7,352
|$7,538
|$7,658
|Rough
|$6,257
|$6,427
|$6,529
Estimated values
2010 HUMMER H3T Luxury 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,208
|$13,673
|$13,985
|Clean
|$12,405
|$12,847
|$13,140
|Average
|$10,798
|$11,197
|$11,452
|Rough
|$9,190
|$9,546
|$9,764
Estimated values
2010 HUMMER H3T Adventure 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,579
|$12,546
|$13,180
|Clean
|$10,874
|$11,789
|$12,384
|Average
|$9,465
|$10,274
|$10,793
|Rough
|$8,056
|$8,760
|$9,202
Estimated values
2010 HUMMER H3T Alpha 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,734
|$13,903
|$14,666
|Clean
|$11,959
|$13,064
|$13,781
|Average
|$10,409
|$11,386
|$12,010
|Rough
|$8,860
|$9,707
|$10,240