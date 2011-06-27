  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 HUMMER H3T Alpha 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Leather (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,344$14,204$14,769
Clean$12,532$13,346$13,877
Average$10,908$11,632$12,094
Rough$9,284$9,917$10,312
Sell my 2010 HUMMER H3T with Edmunds
Estimated values
2010 HUMMER H3T 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,993$9,205$9,352
Clean$8,446$8,649$8,787
Average$7,352$7,538$7,658
Rough$6,257$6,427$6,529
Sell my 2010 HUMMER H3T with Edmunds
Estimated values
2010 HUMMER H3T Luxury 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,208$13,673$13,985
Clean$12,405$12,847$13,140
Average$10,798$11,197$11,452
Rough$9,190$9,546$9,764
Sell my 2010 HUMMER H3T with Edmunds
Estimated values
2010 HUMMER H3T Adventure 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,579$12,546$13,180
Clean$10,874$11,789$12,384
Average$9,465$10,274$10,793
Rough$8,056$8,760$9,202
Sell my 2010 HUMMER H3T with Edmunds
Estimated values
2010 HUMMER H3T Alpha 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,734$13,903$14,666
Clean$11,959$13,064$13,781
Average$10,409$11,386$12,010
Rough$8,860$9,707$10,240
Sell my 2010 HUMMER H3T with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 HUMMER H3T on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 HUMMER H3T with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,446 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,649 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 HUMMER H3T. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 HUMMER H3T and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2010 HUMMER H3T is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.