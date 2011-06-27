Estimated values
2000 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$657
|$1,352
|$1,725
|Clean
|$581
|$1,197
|$1,529
|Average
|$427
|$888
|$1,137
|Rough
|$274
|$579
|$746
Estimated values
2000 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$751
|$1,385
|$1,725
|Clean
|$663
|$1,227
|$1,529
|Average
|$488
|$910
|$1,137
|Rough
|$313
|$593
|$746