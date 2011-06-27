Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,930
|$14,072
|$16,733
|Clean
|$11,771
|$13,887
|$16,503
|Average
|$11,453
|$13,517
|$16,043
|Rough
|$11,134
|$13,148
|$15,583
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,408
|$13,271
|$15,588
|Clean
|$11,256
|$13,097
|$15,374
|Average
|$10,951
|$12,748
|$14,945
|Rough
|$10,647
|$12,400
|$14,517
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Accent Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,861
|$16,970
|$19,599
|Clean
|$14,663
|$16,747
|$19,329
|Average
|$14,266
|$16,302
|$18,790
|Rough
|$13,870
|$15,856
|$18,251
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Accent SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,707
|$15,075
|$18,014
|Clean
|$12,538
|$14,877
|$17,767
|Average
|$12,199
|$14,481
|$17,271
|Rough
|$11,859
|$14,085
|$16,776