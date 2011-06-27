Estimated values
2012 INFINITI FX FX35 Limited Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,922
|$16,152
|$17,943
|Clean
|$13,275
|$15,387
|$17,052
|Average
|$11,982
|$13,856
|$15,270
|Rough
|$10,688
|$12,325
|$13,488
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI FX FX50 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,798
|$18,696
|$21,010
|Clean
|$15,064
|$17,810
|$19,967
|Average
|$13,597
|$16,038
|$17,880
|Rough
|$12,129
|$14,266
|$15,793
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI FX FX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,165
|$13,541
|$15,429
|Clean
|$10,647
|$12,899
|$14,662
|Average
|$9,609
|$11,616
|$13,130
|Rough
|$8,572
|$10,332
|$11,597
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI FX FX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,687
|$14,017
|$15,872
|Clean
|$11,144
|$13,352
|$15,084
|Average
|$10,058
|$12,024
|$13,507
|Rough
|$8,973
|$10,695
|$11,931