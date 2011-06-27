Estimated values
2010 INFINITI EX35 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,359
|$8,274
|$9,578
|Clean
|$6,021
|$7,824
|$9,031
|Average
|$5,345
|$6,925
|$7,936
|Rough
|$4,669
|$6,025
|$6,841
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,732
|$8,751
|$10,127
|Clean
|$6,374
|$8,276
|$9,548
|Average
|$5,658
|$7,324
|$8,391
|Rough
|$4,942
|$6,373
|$7,233
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI EX35 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,136
|$7,997
|$9,264
|Clean
|$5,810
|$7,562
|$8,735
|Average
|$5,157
|$6,693
|$7,676
|Rough
|$4,505
|$5,823
|$6,617
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI EX35 Journey 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,469
|$8,409
|$9,729
|Clean
|$6,125
|$7,952
|$9,173
|Average
|$5,437
|$7,038
|$8,061
|Rough
|$4,749
|$6,123
|$6,949