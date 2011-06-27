Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Azera GLS 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,344
|$5,739
|$6,655
|Clean
|$4,007
|$5,300
|$6,143
|Average
|$3,334
|$4,423
|$5,119
|Rough
|$2,661
|$3,545
|$4,095
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Azera Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,395
|$5,862
|$6,824
|Clean
|$4,054
|$5,414
|$6,299
|Average
|$3,373
|$4,517
|$5,249
|Rough
|$2,692
|$3,621
|$4,199