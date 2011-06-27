Estimated values
1991 INFINITI M30 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,259
|$1,639
|Clean
|$487
|$1,111
|$1,447
|Average
|$354
|$815
|$1,063
|Rough
|$222
|$520
|$680
Estimated values
1991 INFINITI M30 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,259
|$1,639
|Clean
|$487
|$1,111
|$1,447
|Average
|$354
|$815
|$1,063
|Rough
|$222
|$520
|$680