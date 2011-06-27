Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,533
|$17,543
|$19,745
|Clean
|$14,985
|$16,939
|$19,021
|Average
|$13,889
|$15,731
|$17,573
|Rough
|$12,794
|$14,523
|$16,125
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,011
|$15,923
|$18,009
|Clean
|$13,517
|$15,375
|$17,349
|Average
|$12,529
|$14,278
|$16,028
|Rough
|$11,540
|$13,182
|$14,707
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,474
|$17,513
|$19,745
|Clean
|$14,929
|$16,910
|$19,021
|Average
|$13,837
|$15,704
|$17,573
|Rough
|$12,746
|$14,499
|$16,125