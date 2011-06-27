Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,964
|$18,030
|$20,607
|Clean
|$15,749
|$17,791
|$20,321
|Average
|$15,320
|$17,313
|$19,750
|Rough
|$14,890
|$16,835
|$19,178
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,361
|$20,388
|$22,924
|Clean
|$18,114
|$20,118
|$22,607
|Average
|$17,620
|$19,577
|$21,971
|Rough
|$17,125
|$19,037
|$21,336
Estimated values
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,818
|$21,036
|$23,809
|Clean
|$18,564
|$20,757
|$23,479
|Average
|$18,058
|$20,199
|$22,819
|Rough
|$17,551
|$19,641
|$22,159