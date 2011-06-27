  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
  5. Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Silverado 2500
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Silverado 2500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,262 - $6,731
Used Silverado 2500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

love this truck

Jay, 03/08/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck new and for the first 125000 miles I didn't do a thing to it except replace a cracked exhaust manifold (at 650000) and change the oil. I have 155000 on it now and in the last six months I have pretty much given it a complete overhaul. Everything broke at once. Granted I'm not the best with maintenance and it all just caught up with me. Now with a complete new brake system, alternator, starter, the other manifold,and a tune up, I hope to get at least another 100000 miles out of it. The biggest complaint is the ABS. Even after the recall they still don't work right. Quick fix is to pull the fuse. I hope for a few more years out of it and would definitely buy another Chevy.

Report Abuse

Piston Slap a real bummer

DaveD, 04/24/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Have owned only Chevy trucks since 1972. This is the last one. Truck was great until it lost the oil pump at about 20,000 miles. No big deal there. At 25,000 it started to knock when it was first started up. Actual problem is the infamous 'piston slap problem'. Dealer (Sir Walter Chevy in Raleigh) wouldn't even look at it. They gave me TSB #01-06-01-028 that basically said it wasn't a problem and sent me on my way. Now at 29,000 miles it lasts for 5 minutes on startup. Had to search the internet to find out there was a extended warranty on the motor for free. Meanwhile no one will buy the piece of junk from me because of the problem. It's Dodge hemi time.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Silverado 2500s for sale

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles