Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
love this truck
I bought this truck new and for the first 125000 miles I didn't do a thing to it except replace a cracked exhaust manifold (at 650000) and change the oil. I have 155000 on it now and in the last six months I have pretty much given it a complete overhaul. Everything broke at once. Granted I'm not the best with maintenance and it all just caught up with me. Now with a complete new brake system, alternator, starter, the other manifold,and a tune up, I hope to get at least another 100000 miles out of it. The biggest complaint is the ABS. Even after the recall they still don't work right. Quick fix is to pull the fuse. I hope for a few more years out of it and would definitely buy another Chevy.
Piston Slap a real bummer
Have owned only Chevy trucks since 1972. This is the last one. Truck was great until it lost the oil pump at about 20,000 miles. No big deal there. At 25,000 it started to knock when it was first started up. Actual problem is the infamous 'piston slap problem'. Dealer (Sir Walter Chevy in Raleigh) wouldn't even look at it. They gave me TSB #01-06-01-028 that basically said it wasn't a problem and sent me on my way. Now at 29,000 miles it lasts for 5 minutes on startup. Had to search the internet to find out there was a extended warranty on the motor for free. Meanwhile no one will buy the piece of junk from me because of the problem. It's Dodge hemi time.
