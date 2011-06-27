Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Jay , 03/08/2009

I bought this truck new and for the first 125000 miles I didn't do a thing to it except replace a cracked exhaust manifold (at 650000) and change the oil. I have 155000 on it now and in the last six months I have pretty much given it a complete overhaul. Everything broke at once. Granted I'm not the best with maintenance and it all just caught up with me. Now with a complete new brake system, alternator, starter, the other manifold,and a tune up, I hope to get at least another 100000 miles out of it. The biggest complaint is the ABS. Even after the recall they still don't work right. Quick fix is to pull the fuse. I hope for a few more years out of it and would definitely buy another Chevy.