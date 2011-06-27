Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

bugsy4 , 03/28/2014 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)

17 of 19 people found this review helpful

Hi, Took delivery at the end of Feb.2014 and has spent 19 days back at the dealer for a vibrating problem that comes and goes while on the highway. Every time that I brought the problem up to the service manager he would first say that it was fine but then would work on it. After trying to fix it themselves the dealership called in an engineer from Chevy that just keep throwing parts at it. In the end they placed a new rear axel in the truck and admitted that they have had to replace a lot of them. Well I must have gotten another bad one because the more I drive it the worst that it is getting. At this point The district Manager of Chevy refuses to work on her any more and I am Not Happy! I have been asked to update my review. I now have only 13,000 miles on her. What a pice of Shi*. The reason she has such low miles is because no one here wants to drive her.This thing is back and forth from the dealership for recalls and other problems all of the time. I own a few trucks and other cars and this Chevy has by far the most frame rot that I have ever seen on a vehicle of her age. Reminds me of the old Toyota Tacoma. After the last recall service at the dealership the service manager admitted to me that he gets a new one every year to use and every one has vibrated on the highway and Chevy has no answer. Now when you have her in auto 4x4 and place her in park then shut off the engine she has a tendency to roll a few feet then stop. I was told that it is common but found that there is a fix but you have to find a dealer willing to do the job and they have to rebuild the trany. Before this truck I was a Chevy Man but after the way this truck has been and the way that Chevy has treated me I do not Ever see myself or any family members Ever buying another. Sine We have bought several new vehicles and none are GM. Before buying one google search for problems with there vehicles