Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

3.2
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

bugsy4, 03/28/2014
Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
Hi, Took delivery at the end of Feb.2014 and has spent 19 days back at the dealer for a vibrating problem that comes and goes while on the highway. Every time that I brought the problem up to the service manager he would first say that it was fine but then would work on it. After trying to fix it themselves the dealership called in an engineer from Chevy that just keep throwing parts at it. In the end they placed a new rear axel in the truck and admitted that they have had to replace a lot of them. Well I must have gotten another bad one because the more I drive it the worst that it is getting. At this point The district Manager of Chevy refuses to work on her any more and I am Not Happy! I have been asked to update my review. I now have only 13,000 miles on her. What a pice of Shi*. The reason she has such low miles is because no one here wants to drive her.This thing is back and forth from the dealership for recalls and other problems all of the time. I own a few trucks and other cars and this Chevy has by far the most frame rot that I have ever seen on a vehicle of her age. Reminds me of the old Toyota Tacoma. After the last recall service at the dealership the service manager admitted to me that he gets a new one every year to use and every one has vibrated on the highway and Chevy has no answer. Now when you have her in auto 4x4 and place her in park then shut off the engine she has a tendency to roll a few feet then stop. I was told that it is common but found that there is a fix but you have to find a dealer willing to do the job and they have to rebuild the trany. Before this truck I was a Chevy Man but after the way this truck has been and the way that Chevy has treated me I do not Ever see myself or any family members Ever buying another. Sine We have bought several new vehicles and none are GM. Before buying one google search for problems with there vehicles

Tight and Quiet

jville1, 05/25/2014
Just passed the 1k mark and everything is go, except the bluetooth links to my Iphone about 80% of the time. Been to the dealer. Reflashed but still problem persists. I give up and have just learned to live with it. I have a regular cab 2014 Silverado WT2 4.3 that I love for its more compact size. Doesn't create a hazard when parking at the local Publix. When in the shop for the bluetooth problem, I was provided a 2014 5.3 extended cab. Think the 4.3 is actually peppier and slightly more economical. Save your money and opt for the 4.3 for everyday use. Taken back by the rude treatment I received from the dealer service writer. Not treated with loyalty as I am at the VW dealership.

Work truck.

J Weinstein, 10/24/2015
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
Bought this a month ago and just love it. I am very impressed by the power of the V6 engine. I dragged a 1600 pound empty trailer at 75 mph from Texas to California, loaded 2200 pounds (my gvw was about 9000 lbs. at this point) on it and dragged it back at 75mph bucking a strong headwind with no problems and getting 17.8 mpg roundtrip! That V6 has the power of an old school 350, and I'm not sure when I'd need the power of the 5.3 V8. Empty and driven conservatively around town I'm getting 21mpg. Really like this truck! UPDATE: Still a great truck after 8 months, of course! Mileage is down a bit, probably because I don't drive quite as conservatively as when new. 2nd UPDATE: It's now been to both coasts, has over 17K miles, and is a great truck. Mileage of about 22 on a 5000 mile trip this Summer, with a camper shell and bed full of stuff and two people.

2014 Silverado disappointment

unsatisfied26, 04/23/2014
I bought the 2014 work truck regular cab with the 5.3 engine. I was really excited about this truck. That was until I took it in for the computer reflash to correct the overheat recall problem. Now the truck is possessed. Has done weird things like oil pressure spiking, then dropping to 10 psi while cruising down the interstate. Pulling it in gear and the truck just sits until the trans makes a loud clunk then the truck lurches forward. These are just a couple of things, it has plenty more. Wish I had never bought this truck now.

Great Improvement By GM

David, 03/06/2015
LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
My last GM was a 2009 Suburban. It was mechanically and aesthetically disappointing and after getting rid of it, I never wanted to get another GM vehicle again. During my recent search for a truck, I decided to give GM a try, mostly just to be complete about my research. I was extremely surprised by the quality and improvements of the new Silverado, so I bought one.

