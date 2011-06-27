Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Fantastic Truck
RH, 06/20/2010
5 of 9 people found this review helpful
For years I've needed hauling capability for my 6,000 lb. boat, home improvement store purchases, and the family. My previous hauler ('05 Suburban) did the job, but got only 10.5 mpg. Enter the Silverado 1500 Hybrid. I've only had it for two weeks, so I can't make any long term evaluation. However, it is a fantastic truck that does it all, while getting 20 mpg both around town and on the highway. It pulls my boat with ease (even in electric mode), and is a comfortable family vehicle. It is easy to forget that there is a truck back there behind the second row of seats. The hybrid function is incredible, and does exactly what it should, getting great mileage without sacrificing power.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 1500 Hybrid
Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner