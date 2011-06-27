  1. Home
Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Silverado 1500 Hybrid
5.0
List Price Range
$10,888 - $10,995
Fantastic Truck

RH, 06/20/2010
For years I've needed hauling capability for my 6,000 lb. boat, home improvement store purchases, and the family. My previous hauler ('05 Suburban) did the job, but got only 10.5 mpg. Enter the Silverado 1500 Hybrid. I've only had it for two weeks, so I can't make any long term evaluation. However, it is a fantastic truck that does it all, while getting 20 mpg both around town and on the highway. It pulls my boat with ease (even in electric mode), and is a comfortable family vehicle. It is easy to forget that there is a truck back there behind the second row of seats. The hybrid function is incredible, and does exactly what it should, getting great mileage without sacrificing power.

