Vehicle overview

At first glance, the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado Hybrid would seem to be the perfect savior for those who are fed up with the gluttony of regular full-size pickups. Around-town driving is where conventional pickups really swill gas, as their big, thirsty engines are taxed with getting nearly 3 tons of mass up to speed every few blocks. Allowing electric motors to handle much of this motivation -- they're at their most efficient state at lower speeds -- helps the Silverado Hybrid achieve city fuel economy that's about 50 percent higher than that of non-hybrid trucks. But behind this impressive improvement are a number of drawbacks that make the Silverado Hybrid a questionable proposition.

First, though, we should give the nifty inner workings of the Silverado Hybrid their due. A complex four-speed electrically variable transmission -- essentially a combination of a conventional automatic transmission and a continuously variable one (CVT) -- works in tandem with a 6.0-liter V8 and two 60-kilowatt electric motors to move the Silverado's considerable mass. A nickel-metal hydride battery pack (located underneath the rear bench seat) provides the juice for the electric motors, and a regenerative braking system recharges that battery pack during deceleration.

With the electric motors kicked in, the combined output is a claimed 379 horsepower. And to maximize fuel efficiency, the V8 has cylinder-deactivation technology, enabling it to run on just four cylinders under certain conditions, such as light-load freeway cruising or when driving downhill. The V8 also shuts off at low speeds when it's not needed, and it seamlessly comes back on when more power or higher-speed operation is required.

Unfortunately, the Silverado Hybrid is only offered in just one body style, costs thousands more than a comparably equipped Silverado 1500 LT and doesn't provide much of a fuel economy boost in highway driving. In fact, the fuel-miser Silverado XFE is rated just 1 mpg less than the Hybrid's 22 mpg highway rating. And even the standard Silverado with the 5.3-liter V8 rates 20 highway mpg. The Hybrid power plant's somewhat quirky power delivery and unremarkable towing capacity further limit this truck's appeal.

Considering the premium that the Silverado Hybrid commands over its conventionally powered siblings (even with federal tax credits), it doesn't strike us as a smart purchase for most buyers. Certainly, some green-oriented businesses might like the truck's reduced carbon footprint, and contractors who do a lot of city driving might even recoup the initial price premium before too many years have gone by. For most people, though, the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid will likely remain an overpriced curiosity.